High school football: VHSL Region Finals

REGIONAL FINALS
REGION 6A
Thomas Dale (6–0) at Oscar Smith (6–0), 2 p.m. Saturday
REGION 6B
Patriot (5–1) at Massaponax (7–0)
REGION 6C
Robinson (5–2) at South County (7–0)
REGION 6D
Chantilly (5–1) at James Madison (7–0)
REGION 5A
Maury (5–1) at Deep Creek (6–1), noon Saturday
REGION 5B
Highland Springs (7–0) advances over Manchester (COVID)
REGION 5C
Briar Woods (5–1) at Stone Bridge (6–0)
REGION 5D
Mountain View (4–3) at William Fleming (5–2)
REGION 4A
Churchland (4–1) at Lake Taylor (5–0)
REGION 4B
King George (7–0) at Monacan (7–0)
REGION 4C
Broad Run (5–1) at Tuscarora (6–0)
REGION 4D
G.W.–Danville (6–1) at Salem (7–0)
REGION 3A
Phoebus (4–0) at Lafayette (6–0)
REGION 3B
Independence (4–1) at Brentsville (6–1)
REGION 3C
Heritage (6–1) at Liberty Christian (5–1)
REGION 3D
Abingdon (6–0) at Lord Botetourt (7–0)
REGION 2A
Amelia (3–3) at Poquoson (3–2)
REGION 2B
Strasburg (6–1) at Stuarts Draft (6–1)
REGION 2C
Glenvar (5–2) at Appomattox (7–0)
REGION 2D
Union (5–2) at Central–Wise (5–1)
REGION 1A
West Point (4–2) at King & Queen (6–0)
REGION 1B
Central–Lunenburg (4–2) at Riverheads (7–0)
REGION 1C
Narrows (7–0) at Galax (7–0)