High school football: VHSL Region Finals
High school football: VHSL Region Finals

REGIONAL FINALS

REGION 6A

Thomas Dale (6–0) at Oscar Smith (6–0), 2 p.m. Saturday

REGION 6B

Patriot (5–1) at Massaponax (7–0)

REGION 6C

Robinson (5–2) at South County (7–0)

REGION 6D

Chantilly (5–1) at James Madison (7–0)

REGION 5A

Maury (5–1) at Deep Creek (6–1), noon Saturday

REGION 5B

Highland Springs (7–0) advances over Manchester (COVID)

REGION 5C

Briar Woods (5–1) at Stone Bridge (6–0)

REGION 5D

Mountain View (4–3) at William Fleming (5–2)

REGION 4A

Churchland (4–1) at Lake Taylor (5–0)

REGION 4B

King George (7–0) at Monacan (7–0)

REGION 4C

Broad Run (5–1) at Tuscarora (6–0)

REGION 4D

G.W.–Danville (6–1) at Salem (7–0)

REGION 3A

Phoebus (4–0) at Lafayette (6–0)

REGION 3B

Independence (4–1) at Brentsville (6–1)

REGION 3C

Heritage (6–1) at Liberty Christian (5–1)

REGION 3D

Abingdon (6–0) at Lord Botetourt (7–0)

REGION 2A

Amelia (3–3) at Poquoson (3–2)

REGION 2B

Strasburg (6–1) at Stuarts Draft (6–1)

REGION 2C

Glenvar (5–2) at Appomattox (7–0)

REGION 2D

Union (5–2) at Central–Wise (5–1)

REGION 1A

West Point (4–2) at King & Queen (6–0)

REGION 1B

Central–Lunenburg (4–2) at Riverheads (7–0)

REGION 1C

Narrows (7–0) at Galax (7–0)

REGION 1D

J.I. Burton (3–1) at Holston (6–1)

