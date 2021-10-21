High school football: VHSL relying on schools to navigate COVID postponements

When perusing the Virginia High School League’s weekly football power ratings, one can’t help but notice all the asterisks. They denote forfeits, and there have been more than 20 across the state’s six divisions so far this season.
COVID-related postponements are the overwhelming culprit, and Fredericksburg-area teams haven’t been immune. Last week, North Stafford forfeited its game against Colonial Forge, while the resolution of several other missed local contests remains up in the air.
Before the season, the VHSL provided schools with guidance for how to handle games that can’t be played as scheduled due to COVID-19 protocols. The first option VHSL asked schools to explore is postponing and rescheduling contests for later in the season.
If that’s not possible, though, schools were instructed to come to a mutual agreement on two other scenarios. One is a “no-contest,” a straightforward cancellation that doesn’t affect power points. (The formula VHSL uses to calculate region rankings is points earned divided by total games, so playing an eight-or nine game season isn’t necessarily a disadvantage when it comes to playoff standing).
The last resort is a forfeit.
“If one of the schools felt that it was totally on them that the game couldn’t be played, that school could offer a forfeit to its opponent,” said Tom Dolan, VHSL’s associate director for compliance.
Those conversations are usually the purview of the both schools’ principals and ADs. In the case of the North Stafford/Colonial Forge game, administrators took the additional step of consulting the VHSL’s sportsmanship committee for clarification.
“They advise us, due to the nature of the quarantine, whether that’s a no contest or a forfeit,” said North Stafford AD Mark Coleman. “A no-contest would be something we can’t control at all… They see all the factors that go into it and let us know.”
Dolan noted that past events—snipers and hurricanes among them—have led to schools playing makeup football games on a Friday-Tuesday-Friday basis. VHSL rules allow for this, provided a school doesn’t exceed an average of one game per week over the course of an 11-week season.
“There were no data-driven issues with safety with a schedule like that,” Dolan said, referring to input from the VHSL’s Sports Medicine committee.
But after Chancellor missed four weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent 10-day school closure by the Virginia Department of Health, Chargers athletic director Len Carlson was wary of cramming too many football makeups into a condensed time frame.
“We couldn’t weight train, we couldn’t practice, we couldn’t do anything,” Carlson said. “When they came back, they were not in the shape you’d want them in for football season. … We’ve had more injuries this year than in any other year.”
Colonial Forge athletic director Jeff Berry noted that cancellations affect more than just 40 players per team and their parents. Fredericksburg-area rivalry games can attract a couple of thousand fans. Bands, dance and cheer teams have a finite amount of opportunities to perform in front of them.
There are also financial implications for losing games. Athletic departments’ budgets count on ticket revenue, known colloquially as the “gate,” while marching bands often receive funds from concession sales or other sources, like the popular “50-50” raffles.
“It’s a large chunk of money, and it’s gone,” Berry said.
In the event of a no-contest, schools are permitted to pick up a replacement opponent. Each week, athletic directors receive an updated document with schools actively seeking games. After completing a COVID-19 protocol, King George stepped in and played at Louisa on Sept. 3 when Massaponax had to pull out of their scheduled game that night.
That’s not always realistic, though.
When Chancellor’s Oct. 8 game against Courtland was postponed due to a COVID-19 situation within the Cougars’ program, the announcement came just a few hours before 7 p.m. kickoff. That game has since been rescheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Carlson said that he and Massaponax athletic director Stan Clements will begin discussions over the weekend concerning dates for a makeup game between the Chargers and Panthers, who were originally scheduled to play in both schools’ season opener.
A forfeit could cost the Chargers (2-2) a spot in the eight-team Region 4B playoffs. They’re currently seeded seventh.
In the event that no agreement can be reached between schools, a three-person District committee (or inter-district committee if they’re from different districts) would make a ruling.
So far, it hasn’t gotten to that point in the Fredericksburg area.
“Everybody wants the same thing,” Berry said.
“This is a situation we’re all in together,” echoed Coleman.
