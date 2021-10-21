High school football: VHSL relying on schools to navigate COVID postponements

Those conversations are usually the purview of the both schools’ principals and ADs. In the case of the North Stafford/Colonial Forge game, administrators took the additional step of consulting the VHSL’s sportsmanship committee for clarification.

“They advise us, due to the nature of the quarantine, whether that’s a no contest or a forfeit,” said North Stafford AD Mark Coleman. “A no-contest would be something we can’t control at all… They see all the factors that go into it and let us know.”

Dolan noted that past events—snipers and hurricanes among them—have led to schools playing makeup football games on a Friday-Tuesday-Friday basis. VHSL rules allow for this, provided a school doesn’t exceed an average of one game per week over the course of an 11-week season.

“There were no data-driven issues with safety with a schedule like that,” Dolan said, referring to input from the VHSL’s Sports Medicine committee.

But after Chancellor missed four weeks due to a COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent 10-day school closure by the Virginia Department of Health, Chargers athletic director Len Carlson was wary of cramming too many football makeups into a condensed time frame.