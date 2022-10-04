Ratings with record through Oct. 3, 2022.
High school football: VHSL & VISAA ratings
Get all of this week's H.S. football coverage in one place and be ready for this week's action... Schedule, last week's results and story links, Fans' Choice Top Team Poll, stat leaders & standings, Player of the Week, link to this week's game preview...
High school football: Riverbend responds to Brooke Point's challenge, rallies for Commonwealth victory
After falling behind early, Riverbend strung together four straight touchdowns to cruise to a 35–23 win on a rainy Friday night at Brooke Point.
FROM STAFF REPORTS
SPOTSYLVANIA 16, CHANCELLOR 0
Recaps of Fredericksburg-area high school sports action.
Peyton Winter contributed her second game-winning goal of the week to help North Stafford earn a 2–1 Commonwealth District field hockey victor…
Abingdon 27, Central - Wise 26
Khristian Martin threw for a pair of touchdowns—both in the final 14 seconds of the first half—and ran for another as Highland Springs rained …