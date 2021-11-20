High school football, VISAA D-III championship: St. Michael can't rally from deficit and injuries, falls to Portsmouth Christian

St. Michael battled hard against injuries and a tough Portsmouth Christian team, but the Warriors came up short in their bid for a VISAA Division III state championship Saturday at Brooke Point High School, falling 27–21 to the Patriots.
"I know this hurts. I know this wasn't part of the plan," coach Hugh Brown told his team. "But you fought back like champions."
Brown said his players should focus on the positives from the season, not the championship game loss.
"Did we want this? Of course we did," he said. But, "the sun will come up tomorrow. The Warriors aren't going anywhere."
The game looked like it was going to be an offensive battle from the beginning. The Patriots got the ball first and marched quickly down the field, led by running back NaQuari Rogers, who finished off the drive with a 10-yard scoring run.
The Warriors got the ball back, and on the first play from scrimmage, Melvin Spriggs took a handoff and ran 67 yards for the touchdown.
Not to be outdone, Portsmouth quarterback Chase Harsh hit receiver Ja'Montae Wallace two plays later for a 69-yard score.
The Warriors took two big blows as the second quarter got under way. First Spriggs got hurt and had to be helped off the field.
Three plays later, quarterback Will Landis went down, and coaches on the field quickly yelled for medical help. They eventually called for an ambulance. Early reports were that he had a lower leg injury, but no official word had been received by the time the game ended.
Hunter Showers stepped in at quarterback and Jalen Gilmore and Kade Sullivan stepped up their rushing and receiving duties, but the offense couldn't get much going for the next two quarters.
The Patriots, meanwhile, repeated their early game offense, scoring once on a drive finished off by Rogers, and again on a long catch-and-run by Wallace.
By late in the third quarter, Portsmouth had a 27–7 lead and looked to be on its way to an easy state title.
But the Warriors had some fight left. Spriggs came back and carried the ball 19 yards, and Showers finished the drive with an 8-yard TD scramble.
The defense held on Portsmouth's next possession, and St. Michael managed another touchdown drive, with Showers again scrambling to finish it off with less than four minutes remaining.
The Warriors just needed to stop the Patriots and get the ball back for one last drive.
The Patriots, though, had other plans. After a few deliberate Rogers runs with plenty of time in between, a final pass to Wallace for a first down allowed them to run out the clock for the championship.
"It was just a hard-fought game," Portsmouth coach Josh Blalock said. "We knew coming in they had been the best team all year, but we really felt like we had the talent to compete."
Blalock said it was his school's first-ever state championship.
"We thought we had a great game plan, and we executed early," he said. "We made some mistakes late ... So it was kind of shaky there, but we held on and did enough to win. That's the bottom line."
|Portsmouth Christian
|14
|7
|6
|0
|—
|27
|St. Michael
|7
|0
|0
|14
|—
|21
First Quarter
PC—NaQuari Rogers 10 run (Nate Miller kick)
SM—Melvin Springs 67 run (Colton Bubar run)
PC—Ja’Montae Wallace 69 pass from Chase Harsh (Miller kick)
Second Quarter
PC—Rogers 20 run (Miller kick)
Third Quarter
PC—Wallace 59 pass from Harsh (kick blocked)
Fourth Quarter
SM—Hunter Showers 8 run (Bubar kick)
SM—Showers 2 run (Bubar kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
|PC
|SM
|First downs
|14
|16
|Rushes-yards
|35-137
|42-309
|Passing yards
|173
|82
|Comp-Att-Int
|8-10-0
|6-15-0
|Punts-Avg
|2-39.0
|2-27.0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-0
|Penalties-yards
|2-20
|5-25