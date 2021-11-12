High school football, VISAA D-III semifinal: St. Michael steamrolls Roanoke Cathloic

In its VISAA Division III semifinal against Roanoke Catholic on Friday night, the St. Michael football team decided to be aggressive right from the start.
The Warriors began the contest by recovering an onside kick at the Celtics' 46-yard line on the opening kickoff, then quickly pushed down the field where running back Jalen Gilmore capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.
That was only the beginning for the Warriors as they put up an additional 63 points in posting a 70–6 victory over the Celtics on the Brooke Point High School field.
St. Michael will face Portsmouth Christian in the championship game next weekend.
The lone bright spot for the Celtics was senior Marquis Adams, who rushed for 142 total yards, including a 66-yard rushing touchdown, and caught a 37-yard reception. Roanoke Catholic head coach Bob Price cited the team's inexperience for the crushing loss.
Celtics quarterback Sam Sweeny was under constant pressure from the Warriors' defense all game long.
St. Michael head coach Hugh Brown said his team learned about itself last season and used the knowledge to propel the Warriors to where they are now.
“There was no league [VISAA]; there was nothing to play for in 2020, but to [just] play the game," he said. "We played teams that we wouldn’t normally play [and] the program learned a lot about itself.”
Brown said he had great respect for Roanoke Catholic. The Celtics, who didn't play last season due to the pandemic and had a depleted roster Friday, chose to field a team this season instead of sitting out another year.
|Roanoke Catholic
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
|St. Michael
|21
|28
|6
|14
|—
|70
First Quarter
SM—Jalen Gilmore 1 run (Bubar kick).
SM—Jalen Gilmore 13 run (Bubar kick).
SM—Jalen Gilmore 64 pass from Will Landis (Bubar kick).
Second Quarter
SM—Nathan Kade Sullivan 22 run (Bubar kick).
SM—Jalen Gilmore 47 run (Bubar kick).
SM—Nathan Sullivan 43 pass from Landis (Bubar kick).
RC—Marquis Adam 66 run (run failed).
SM—Nathan Sullivan 23 pass from Landis (Bubar kick).
Third Quarter
SM—Sullivan 15 pass from Landis (Bubar kick).
Fourth Quarter
SM—Sidney Jones 74 fumble return (Bubar kick).
SM—Gilmore 43 interception return (Bubar kick).
TEAM STATISTICS
|RC
|SM
|First downs
|6
|16
|Rushes-yards
|24-69
|14-197
|Passing y ards
|76
|195
|Comp-Att-Int
|6-14-2
|9-11-0
|Punts-avg.
|1-22.0
|0-00.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|0-0
|3-11