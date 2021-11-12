High school football, VISAA D-III semifinal: St. Michael steamrolls Roanoke Cathloic

In its VISAA Division III semifinal against Roanoke Catholic on Friday night, the St. Michael football team decided to be aggressive right from the start.

The Warriors began the contest by recovering an onside kick at the Celtics' 46-yard line on the opening kickoff, then quickly pushed down the field where running back Jalen Gilmore capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown plunge.

That was only the beginning for the Warriors as they put up an additional 63 points in posting a 70–6 victory over the Celtics on the Brooke Point High School field.

St. Michael will face Portsmouth Christian in the championship game next weekend.

The lone bright spot for the Celtics was senior Marquis Adams, who rushed for 142 total yards, including a 66-yard rushing touchdown, and caught a 37-yard reception. Roanoke Catholic head coach Bob Price cited the team's inexperience for the crushing loss.

Celtics quarterback Sam Sweeny was under constant pressure from the Warriors' defense all game long.

St. Michael head coach Hugh Brown said his team learned about itself last season and used the knowledge to propel the Warriors to where they are now.