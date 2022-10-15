High school football: Warriors learn they must close out wins

Growing pains are a necessary evil, as Saint Michael's football team is learning. And Saturday's 28–20 loss to traditional private-school power North Cross was another lesson for the Warriors.

An opportunity for a statement victory slipped away—much like the fourth-quarter snap that sailed over quarterback Nahshon Wilson's head and was returned by the Raiders' Zach Morgan for an insurance touchdown.

"We've played some really good football programs this year, and I think we've measured up well," Saint Michael's coach Hugh Brown said. "But obviously not well enough. There's still work to do."

Facing the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association's top-ranked Division 2 team at Fredericksburg Field House, the Warriors (4–3) showed off their potential in taking a lead early in the fourth quarter, but they couldn't hold it.

Quarterback Nahshon Wilson slalomed his way through virtually the entire North Cross defensive unit on a 62-yard run to open the fourth period, giving the Warriors a 20–14 lead.

But the visitors from Roanoke responded with a methodical 11-play, 80-yard touchdown drive to reclaim the lead at 21–20, with quarterback Connor Lange hitting Ian Cann for an 8-yard score.

On the Warriors' next possession, Wilson vainly tried to recover a high first-down snap, but the ball bounced to Morgan, and the Raiders (6–1) had a lead they wouldn't relinquish. It was Saint Michael's third turnover of the day.

For the Warriors, it was a closer outcome than last year's 28–7 loss at North Cross--and more competitive than last week's 55-7 drubbing at Richmond's Division 1 Trinity Episcopal School--but no less painful.

"There's always lessons to be learned, whether you win or lose," said Wilson, who earlier threw a 34-yard screen pass to Cameron Attard for a touchdown.

Wilson, a former backup at Mountain View, is one of several transfers who have made the Warriors a contender. One of the most recent additions is former Riverbend two-sport standout Robby Matos, who joined the team from Blue Ridge School near Charlottesville last month.

"There's so many talented players," Wilson said. "Too many to mention."

Among them is senior Melvin Spriggs, who gained 144 of his game-high 167 rushing yards in the first half—including a 57-yard touchdown run—and wreaked havoc as a defensive end.

But the Warriors learned just how far they have to go to reach elite status. They have two regular-season game remaining (at Catholic–Virginia Beach and Benedictine) in their quest to earn a spot in the four-team VISAA Division 3 playoff field. They entered Saturday ranked first in the state in Division 3.

"The program looks a lot different than it did last year," said North Cross coach Stephen Alexander. "They have a lot of new guys. They're mature and they're athletic. ... They definitely have the talent to be a playoff team."

North Cross 7 0 7 14 — 28 Saint Michael 6 0 8 6 — 20

First Quarter

NC-Kam Johnson 1 run (Ashton Cornett kick).

SM-Melvin Spriggs 57 run (kick blocked).

Third Quarter

NC-Johnson 4 run (Cornett kick).

SM-Cameron Attard 34 pass from Nahshon Wilson (Deionte Johnson pass from Wilson).

Fourth Quarter

SM-Wilson 62 run (kick failed).

NC-Ian Cann 8 pass from Connor Lange (Cornett kick).

NC-Zach Morgan 35 fumble return (Cornett kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

NC SM First downs 19 14 Rushes-yards 28-95 19-299 Passing yards 151 113 Passes 17-22-1 8-11-1 Punts 2-39.0 1-6.0 Fumbles/lost 0-0 2-2 Penalties 5-67 8-72

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: North Cross-Kam Johnson 20-84, 2 TDs; Connor Lange 5-19; Jerel Rhodes 1-(-2); Team 2-(-8). Saint Michael-Melvin Spriggs 8-167, 1 TD; Nahshon Wilson 8-69, 1 TD; Caleb Davis 1-4; Jeremiah Crawford 1-0; Team 1-(-11).

PASSING: North Cross-Lange 16-21-1, 123 yards, 1 TD; Jaziel Hart 1-1-0, 28 yards. Saint Michael-Wilson 8-11-1, 113 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: North Cross-Ian Cann 10-114, 1 TD; Johnson 2-24; Jerel Rhodes 1-4; Jase Rhodes 1-0; Moritz Mittendorfer 1-(-5). Saint Michael-Cameron Attard 3-49, 1 TD; Dionte Johnson 1-22; Caleb Davis 2-18; Robbie Matos 1-14; Shawn Turner 1-10.