High school football: Washington's late efforts help Chancellor stave off Brooke Point

The Edward brothers, Trevin and Brycen, were in fine form Friday evening. But it took two big plays by teammate Jarod Washington to ensure Chancellor escaped from Thomas W. Berry Memorial Stadium with a hard-fought 28–21 victory over Brooke Point.
“It was a great win, back-and-forth fight,” a teary-eyed Washington said as one of 12 seniors played their last game for Chargers. “Brooke Point is a great team, but I always stick with my team. ... All these players are my best friends. I would want to fight with no body else.”
The Black–Hawks (2–5) battled back from a 21–6 deficit, tying the score at 21–21 on Noah Sanders’ 13-yard pass to Daveon Estes in the left corner of the end zone with 4:51 left. Sanders had plenty of time to scope the field as his offensive line provided excellent protection on the play.
Then Washington took a gamble that paid off to the Chargers’ delight. Instead of letting the football cross the goal line for a touchback, he fielded it at the 1 and managed a 51-yard return.
Four plays later, Trevin Edwards scampered 21 yards for the go-ahead score. The senior rushed for 150 yards on 24 carries and also passed for 225 yards and a TD while completing 17-of-22 pass attempts. He also shone on the defensive side of the ball.
“You can’t write a better script than this,” said the four-year starter, who has scheduled an upcoming visit to Colorado Mesa University where his father Brian Edwards played football. “Game-winning touchdown; last game for the seniors; record 5–2. This is what we have been working for all four years.”
The Chargers weren’t out of the woods yet, though. Sanders marched the Black–Hawks from their own 30 to the Chargers’ 46 with 1:11 remaining and an opportunity to tie the game and force overtime. Washington’s interception on the right sidelines ended the threat.
“We were in a cover-3 and they had a crossing route,” said Washington, who plans to play for a junior college in Ohio next fall. “The wide receiver had the out and I read it. I turned my head and made the play on the ball.”
Brycen Edwards was a standout on both sides of the ball, scoring a pair of touchdowns and registering nine tackles and an interception on defense.
“Brycen is a hell of a kid,” said his older brother. “[He’s] a Division I prospect. He’s going to be the leader of this team, vocal point. I’m excited to see what he does next year.”
“We were excited to have a ‘plus one,’ “ said Chargers’ coach Jeff Drugatz, referring to the additional game added to the schedule. “I have a good group of kids and I didn’t want to let them go. ... The effort has never been a question. The kids fight with everything they had. We just have to get rid of some of the mental mistakes to become a better team.”
The Black–Hawks had nine seniors playing their last contest at the high school level.