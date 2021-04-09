High school football: Washington's late efforts help Chancellor stave off Brooke Point

The Chargers weren’t out of the woods yet, though. Sanders marched the Black–Hawks from their own 30 to the Chargers’ 46 with 1:11 remaining and an opportunity to tie the game and force overtime. Washington’s interception on the right sidelines ended the threat.

“We were in a cover-3 and they had a crossing route,” said Washington, who plans to play for a junior college in Ohio next fall. “The wide receiver had the out and I read it. I turned my head and made the play on the ball.”

Brycen Edwards was a standout on both sides of the ball, scoring a pair of touchdowns and registering nine tackles and an interception on defense.

“Brycen is a hell of a kid,” said his older brother. “[He’s] a Division I prospect. He’s going to be the leader of this team, vocal point. I’m excited to see what he does next year.”

“We were excited to have a ‘plus one,’ “ said Chargers’ coach Jeff Drugatz, referring to the additional game added to the schedule. “I have a good group of kids and I didn’t want to let them go. ... The effort has never been a question. The kids fight with everything they had. We just have to get rid of some of the mental mistakes to become a better team.”

The Black–Hawks had nine seniors playing their last contest at the high school level.