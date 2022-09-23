High school football: Washington's 'read' on North Stafford turns tight game into Riverbend rout

Riverbend’s battle with North Stafford was a close one Friday night, until suddenly it wasn’t. In the end, the Bears beat the visiting Wolverines, 34–8.

North Stafford was marching toward the Bears’ goal line, trailing by just a touchdown with five minutes left in the first half, when Devin Washington jumped in front of a pass and took it 83 yards the other direction for a Riverbend score.

Less than two minutes later, Washington grabbed his second interception, but this time he didn’t get to return it. Instead, he had to wait for the next play, when quarterback Tanner Triplett hit him for a 57-yard touchdown.

Another minute or two, and Washington had his third pick. This time Triplett followed a few plays later with a short TD pass to Mega Barnwell, and what had looked like a soon-to-be-tied ball game five minutes before was a 27–0 halftime lead.

It was almost as if Washington knew what was coming.

“Our game plan worked very well. We exposed what they had,” he said. “We looked at their film. We knew what they were going to do against us. Everything just worked to perfection for us.”

He said he could often see where the play was going.

“You can read what they run, read their routes,” he said, adding he read where the quarterback was going with the ball.

Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said his team made some mistakes, but he was happy with the overall effort.

“We made some really solid plays, and we were able to move the football,” Yates said. “There are things we have to work on, but I love the energy these kids have been bringing the last three or four weeks. We’re really coming together every week more and more as a team.”

As he told his team after the game, “we have a long way to go, but I love where we’re going.”

North Stafford coach Marquez Hall was understandably less enthusiastic about his team’s performance.

“We’re undisciplined—penalties, turnovers—they’ll kill us every time,” Hall said. “Until we execute and play some disciplined football, we’re going to continue to get our butts kicked. I’m just a realist. That’s what it is. We’ve got an undisciplined football team right now.”

North Stafford (0–5) will host Massaponax on Friday, while Riverbend (4–1) is at home against Brooke Point (1–3).

North Stafford 0 0 0 8 — 8 Riverbend 7 20 7 0 — 34

First Quarter

RB—JoJo Thomas 1 run (Logan Eastman).

Second Quarter

RB—Devin Washington 83 interception return (kick missed).

RB—Devin Washington 57 pass from Tanner Triplett (Eastman kick).

RB—Mega Barnwell 3 pass from Tanner Triplett (Eastman kick).

Third Quarter

RB—MarcAnthony Parker 59 pass from Tanner Triplett (Eastman kick).

Fourth Quarter

NS— Yahyah Conteh 47 pass from Brendan Perkins (McFarland pass to Perkins).

TEAM STATISTICS

NS Rb First downs 7 9 Rushing (Att/Yds) 26-64 26-131 Passing yards 223 247 Comp-Att-Int 16-32-3 8-15-0 Punts-Avg. 4-34 3-39 Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-1 Penalties-yards 9-60 9-85

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: North Stafford—Shamar Killings 12-41; Gabriel Wooten 1-25; Matthew Warren 1-(-13); Brendan Perkins 7-8; Cameron Clark 5-3. Riverbend—JoJo Thomas 8-82, TD; Amir Mateo 9-56; Dante Anderson 5-(-8); Devin Washington 1-1; MarcAnthony Parker 1-5; Luke Marlowe 1-(-3); Jahan Trammel 1-(-2).

PASSING: North Stafford—Brendan Perkins 10-18-2, 167, TD; Cameron Clark 6-14-1, 56. Riverbend—Tanner Triplett 8-15-0, 247, 3TDs.

RECEIVING: North Stafford—Yayah Conteh 4-67, TD; Lovlace Kotei 3-37; Deion King 4-92; Jackson McFarland 2-12; Killings 2-14; Wooten 1-1. Riverbend—Devin Washington 2-107, TD; Mega Barnwell 1-3, TD; E.J. Wilborne 1-18; MarcAnthony Parker 4-119, TD.