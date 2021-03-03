 Skip to main content
High school football: Wednesday's Scoreboard
High school football: Wednesday's Scoreboard

High school scoreboard

Wednesday, March 3

HIGH SCHOOL FIELD HOCKEY

Culpeper at Eastern View, 3:30

Mountain View at North Stafford, 6:15

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6:15

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Massaponax at Brooke Point, 6:30

Mountain View at North Stafford, 6:30

Colonial Forge at Riverbend, 6:30

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Culpeper, Skyline at Sherando, 1

Courtland at Spotsylvania, 3:45

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

PPD. (to 4/1)—Riverbend vs. Colonial Forge (at Augustine Golf Club)

Massaponax vs. Brooke Point (at The Gauntlet)

North Stafford vs. Mountain View (at The Gauntlet)

Fauquier d. Culpeper (at Culpeper Country Club)

