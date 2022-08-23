High school football: Westmoreland's Saunders making big noise for a small school

Jordan Saunders has two sciences conspiring against his status as a major college football recruit: biology and geography.

The Westmoreland (formerly Washington & Lee) High School senior plays in Montross, on the periphery of Virginia’s high school football map. At 5-foot-10, Saunders isn’t exactly attracting attention for his measurables, either.

Neither limitation has prevented Saunders from getting onto recruiters’ radar. The Eagles standout defensive back/slot receiver enters his senior season with a scholarship offer from VMI and growing interest from several colleges across the Commonwealth.

“It makes me feel even better when my name gets out there coming from a small school,” Saunders said. “I’m not 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3.”

John Pierce had a tall task awaiting him in July 2021 when he inherited an Eagles program that didn’t take the field at any point during the previous calendar year. Westmoreland County Schools chose not to participate in the VHSL’s truncated 2021 spring season.

“I was way behind,” said Pierce, the brother of former King George and Stafford coach Roger Pierce.

It helped to have a leader in the locker room like Saunders, who along with teammates organized impromptu workouts while the program was without a coach. Each day, after logging off from his remote school day, Saunders dutifully reported to either the practice field or weight room.

“Not having a season, it would probably hurt some people,” Saunders said. “I can’t say it hurt me.”

Last fall, Pierce got the Eagles up to speed quickly enough to carve out a 5–4 record and a Northern Neck District title. For his part, Saunders didn’t allow a defensive touchdown all season.

“He’s just a highly competitive kid,” Pierce said of Saunders, who was named to the VHSL’s Class 1 all-state team at defensive back. Saunders also starts at receiver and even filled in admirably for a game at quarterback after the starter was injured and the backup came down with COVID.

“Everything about Jordan, I can put the word ‘good’ in front of it, maybe even ‘great’ at times,” Pierce said. “Down here, if you’re a good football player, we’re going to use you as much as possible.”

Pierce encouraged his versatile standout to make the rounds at college camps this past spring. Saunders complied, attending showcases at VMI, Virginia Tech, Richmond, James Madison and Old Dominion.

Saunders, who “thinks” he’s a second cousin of former NFL receiver Torrey Smith, also earned exposure while competing on the 7-on-7 circuit for Smith’s LEVEL82 team.

He’ll get one last chance to make an impression when his Eagles embark on a non-district slate that includes defending state champions King William and Riverheads, along with a defending regional champion in King George.

“I feel like it’s going to be a big challenge for us to overcome,” he said. “As a team, it’s going to show who we really are.”