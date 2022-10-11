High school football: White, King George steamroll Massaponax on short rest

King George football coach Vern Lunsford knew his team’s busiest week would double as its most illuminating.

With three games over a seven-day span due to a scheduling quirk, the Foxes needed to maximize their mental and physical bandwidth.

“I told them we’re going to find out what kind of team we are toughness-wise, how much they can stay focused,” Lunsford said. “I told these guys we’re going to find out a lot about our team with how we prepare and how we perform on short rest.”

They should sleep just fine on Tuesday night. Mekhai White scored four first-half touchdowns (three receiving and one rushing) as King George remained unbeaten with a 55-10 romp over visiting Massaponax. The nondistrict game was rescheduled from Sept. 2 due to threats of violence.

Just 96 hours removed from a victory over Caroline, the Foxes wasted little time getting going Tuesday. Mauricio Blanco recovered a fumble on the Panthers’ third play from scrimmage, and White trotted into the end zone on a jet sweep for the game’s first points.

Lunsford compared his team's weekend workouts to playoff practices, the kind that the Foxes are hoping to hold in November.

“We had mental reps in practice Saturday,” said Foxes running back Adin Woolfolk, who rushed for 97 yards and a pair of touchdowns. “And then we came out and performed.”

King George quarterback Zach Ferguson posted a nearly perfect stat line, completing 10 of 11 passes for 166 yards and four touchdowns. He also added a 3-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter.

The Panthers (2-5) got on the board with a 42-yard field goal from Jacob Lynch that cut their deficit to 14-3 early in the second quarter. King George’s defense forced three fumbles, recovering each. The 10 points scored by Massaponax on Tuesday constitute a full third of those the Foxes have allowed through six games this season.

King George travels to Chancellor next Friday, while Massaponax finishes out its own compressed gauntlet by hosting Brooke Point on Saturday.

Massaponax 0 3 7 0 — 10 King George 14 14 14 13 — 55

First Quarter

KG-Mekhai White 18 run (Max Lipinski kick).

KG-White 27 pass from Zach Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

Second Quarter

Ma-Jacob Lynch 42 field goal,

KG-White 8 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

KG-White 34 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

Third Quarter

KG-Adin Woolfolk 30 run (Lipinski kick).

Ma-Donavan Phillips 8 run (Lynch kick)

KG-Chanz Wiggins 29 pass from Ferguson (Lipinski kick).

Fourth Quarter

KG-Woolfolk 20 run (Lipinski kick).

KG-Ferguson 3 run (kick failed).

TEAM STATISTICS

Ma KG First downs 11 15 Rushing (Att/Yds) 46-130 20-151 Passing yards 21 166 Comp-Att-Int 2-3-0 10-11-0 Punts-Avg. 1-31 0-0 Fumbles-lost 3-3 0-0 Penalties-yards 3-20 7-70

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Massaponax-Donavan Phillips 16-76; Zachary Allen 11-2; William Wiggins 7-26; Ben Myers 1-0; Gabe Newby-Morris 5-(-2); David Newby-Adkins 2-2; Marcus LaRue Jr 4-26. King George-Adin Woolfolk 12-97, 2 TDs; Zach Ferguson 5-27, TD; Mauricio Blanco 2-9; Mekhai White 1-18, TD.

PASSING: Massaponax-Allen 2-2, 21 yards; Adkins 0-1. King George-Ferguson 10-11, 166 yards and 4 TDs.

RECEIVING: Massaponax-Ben Myers 2-21. King George- Wiggins 4-82, TD; White 3-69, 3 TDs; Blanco 3-15.