High school football: White, North Stafford come alive after halftime to edge Woodbridge

Tevin White calls himself a morning person. But it took a while for North Stafford's star running back to warm up for a rare pre-noon kickoff.
After a relatively unproductive first half Friday, White shook off cramps and a Woodbridge defense that keyed on him to help boost the Wolverines over the Vikings 14-6 at Stafford High School.
"At halftime, we went over some film," said White, who gained 61 of his game-high 83 rushing yards in the second half, including an 11-yard touchdown run. "Coach [Neil] Sullivan told me to trust my line, be patient and see where the holes were. The second half is where I made my moves and made my money."
In what's already been an odd season, the Wolverines (1-0) had to delay their game by a day (to a 10 a.m. kickoff) and move it to Stafford's turf field, since their grass surface remains under water thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ida. They're still waiting to complete their scheduled season opener against Gar-Field, which was twice delayed by storms and is now scheduled to be completed next Tuesday.
So it was hardly surprising that the Wolverines and Vikings (0-1) spent the morning largely spinning their wheels, vainly trying to get traction in an unfamiliar setting.
Jack Pearson's 11-yard pass to Cliff Davis on the final play of the first quarter supplied North Stafford with a 7-0 lead at the break, despite only 22 rushing yards from White, who has committed to play at Arizona State. Dino Jones' interception of Zephaniah Harris stopped Woodbridge's most promising drive of the first 24 minutes.
"We were kind of a bit off in the first half," Sullivan said. "At halftime, we were able to talk through it and help [White] see where the holes were. ... I was really proud of our offensive line. This was an up-front kind of win."
That was evident in the Wolverines' first drive of the second half. White carries seven times on the march and earned a chest-bump from Sullivan after his TD run.
Woodbridge took advantage of a short punt and made it 14-6 late in the third period when Harris hit Malik Hunter on a 24-yard touchdown pass. But after a bad North Stafford snap gave the Vikings the ball at the Wolverines' 13, North Stafford's defense held on downs.
White then carried eight times on a 15-play drive that produced no points but gave Woodbridge the ball at its own 3 with 1:18 to play. Ambrose Asiedu took part in consecutive sacks to seal the victory.
"We just pinned our ears back on the pass rush," Asiedu said. "It was a great stop."
After getting home before lunchtime, the Wolverines will continue their odd schedule in the week ahead. Weather- and COVID-permitting, they'll try to preserve a 10-7 lead over Gar-Field for the final 5:41 of regulation on Tuesday evening, then will visit Dinwiddie next Friday.
At least none of those games is scheduled to start before noon.
"We're not asking them to focus on winning three games," Sullivan said. "We're asking them to take one at a time, and today we checked the first box. [Playing in the morning] is probably the least weird thing we've been through."
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443