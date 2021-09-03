High school football: White, North Stafford come alive after halftime to edge Woodbridge

Tevin White calls himself a morning person. But it took a while for North Stafford's star running back to warm up for a rare pre-noon kickoff.

After a relatively unproductive first half Friday, White shook off cramps and a Woodbridge defense that keyed on him to help boost the Wolverines over the Vikings 14-6 at Stafford High School.

"At halftime, we went over some film," said White, who gained 61 of his game-high 83 rushing yards in the second half, including an 11-yard touchdown run. "Coach [Neil] Sullivan told me to trust my line, be patient and see where the holes were. The second half is where I made my moves and made my money."

In what's already been an odd season, the Wolverines (1-0) had to delay their game by a day (to a 10 a.m. kickoff) and move it to Stafford's turf field, since their grass surface remains under water thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ida. They're still waiting to complete their scheduled season opener against Gar-Field, which was twice delayed by storms and is now scheduled to be completed next Tuesday.

So it was hardly surprising that the Wolverines and Vikings (0-1) spent the morning largely spinning their wheels, vainly trying to get traction in an unfamiliar setting.