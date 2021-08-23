High school football: White poses a threat for No. 4 North Stafford

Tevin White stands 6-foot-1 and weighs more than 200 pounds. Most of the teenagers tasked with tackling him do not.

The awareness of that simple disparity might be the biggest difference for White, a four-star recruit who has committed to Arizona State, as he enters his senior season in North Stafford’s backfield.

“My sophomore and freshman year, I just wasn’t really confident in my ability,” White said. “I didn’t realize how big I was compared to other high schoolers. I didn’t use that to my advantage.”

Just as White was starting to grasp the extent of his physical prowess, a hamstring injury cut two games off an already-abbreviated junior campaign last spring. He attacked the rehab process, seeing a physical therapist and frequenting the nearby Stafford House of Yoga.

White immersed himself in the ancient spiritual practice; his favorite pose is cobra (Bhujangasana). And it’s not a stretch to say yoga will offer him and the Wolverines—ranked No. 4 in The Free Lance-Star’s preseason power poll—increased flexibility in the running game.