High school football: Wildcats' defense continues to dominate as Mountain View dismantles James Monroe

Deservedly, Mountain View High School's explosive offense gets its share of attention. Reigning Free Lance–Star player of the year Ike Daniels, quarterback Jackson Sigler, receiver Jaiden Fair and company can score from anywhere on their field.

If the Wildcats want to take the next step and win their first regional title, though, it likely will require a championship-level defense. And though it's early in the season, they may be on to something.

Friday's 62–0 steamrolling of James Monroe marked Mountain View's third straight shutout, a feat unmatched in the school's 17-year history. Not only did the Wildcats (4–0) limit JM to 81 total yards and six first downs, its defense also scored twice on interception returns.

"We're trying to take the next step, trying to be multiple on defense," coach Lou Sorrentino said. "When you can throw a shutout and play a lot of people, that's always good. ... We keep looking to try to get the perfect game. We're trying to get better each week."

It didn't take long for the Wildcats' defense to make its points Friday night. On the first play from scrimmage, senior linebacker Jackson Hamill jumped an out pattern and sprinted in 21 yards for all the points that Mountain View would ultimately need.

"That's a momentum shift right there," said junior linebacker Kris Jones, who later scored on a 15-yard interception return of his own to help the Wildcats build a 48–0 lead. "We grabbed the momentum early, and we never let it go."

Mountain View probably didn't need to be quite so stingy in adding JM (1–2) to a list of clean sheets that also includes Gar–Field and Liberty. The Wildcats' offense was plenty good as well.

Daniels produced four first-half touchdowns on six touches of the ball, scoring on runs of 44, 1 and 12 yards to go along with a 46-yard punt return. The Wildcats were in such control that starting quarterback Jackson Sigler threw just three passes before the first-teamers got to watch the second half.

But after losing last year's Region 5D final 37–0 to Stone Bridge, the Wildcats know they need to be dominant in all phases. JM coach George Coghill, a former Mountain View assistant, thinks they are.

"They can be really good, because they've got so many directions they can go in," Coghill said. "Ike running the ball, Sigler's one of the most accurate quarterbacks I've seen around here in years, and (Fair) is lightning. ... They can hit you in so many different ways. And defensively, they're physical, they're strong up front and they've got guys who can run to the ball."

That defense will get another test next Friday, when the Wildcats open Commonwealth District play against Massaponax's triple-option offense. Said Sorrentino: "It's always a tough week scouting and getting ready."

JM also opens its Battlefield District schedule with a visit to another unbeaten potential juggernaut, King George. The Yellow Jackets likely will do so without senior receiver Emmanuel Ellis, who suffered a suspected broken ankle in the second quarter Friday night and was carted off the field.

"I knew it would be an uphill battle against these guys," Coghill said, "but I wanted to see a little more out of us, a little more fight because win, lose or draw, we've got a lot of football left.

"I told 'em, 'Wipe it out. We got our butts whipped in every aspect, but our district starts now.' We've got to start competing and get something going."

Mountain View 27 21 0 14 — 62 James Monroe 0 0 0 0 — 0

First Quarter

MV—Jackson Hammill 21 interception return (kick failed).

MV—Ike Daniels 44 run (Jacob Anderson kick).

MV—Daniels 1 run (Anderson kick).

MV—Daniels 12 run (Anderson kick).

Second Quarter

MV—Daniels 46 punt return (Anderson kick).

MV—Carter Adams 5 run (Anderson kick).

MV—Kris Jones 15 interception return (Anderson kick).

Fourth Quarter

MV—Shaun Roseberry 9 run (Anderson kick).

MV—Jacob Soto 25 run (Connor Bugni kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

MV JM First Downs 10 6 Rushes-yards 19-247 24-32 Passing yards 43 49 Comp-Att-Int 3-6-0 8-22-2 Punts-Avg. 1-36 6-23.2 Fumles-lost 0-0 0-0 Penalties-yards 6-61 5-41

MV JM

First Downs 10 6

Rushes-yards 19-247 24-32

Passing yards 43 49

Comp-Att-Int 3-6-0 8-22-2

Punts-Avg. 1-36.0 6-23.2

Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0

Penalties-yards 6-61 5-41

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Mountain View—Ike Daniels 5–88, 3 TDs; Christian Galloway 1–57; Vince Bond 3–47; Jacob Soto 2–26, 1 TD; Dawson Way 2–10; Carter Adams 2–9, 1 TD; Jaiden Fair 1–7; Jackson Sigler 1–5; Aaron Barber 1–0; Jamil Ramseur 1–0. James Monroe—Tre Coles 8–21; Ke’Shaun Wallace 6–16; Bryce Caldwell 2–2; Isaac Ealy 8–(–7).

PASSING: Mountain View—Sigler 2–3–0, 31 yards; Barber 1–3–0, 12 yards. James Monroe—Caldwell 8–22–2, 49 yards.

RECEIVING: Mountain View—Fair 2–31 Robert Winters 1–12. James Monroe—Khamari Lawton 3–29; Kamari Catlett 1–12; Emmanuel Ellis 3–7; Wallace 1–1.