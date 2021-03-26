High school football: Win over Brooke Point isn't pretty, but it helps Riverbend position for 6B playoffs

If Riverbend manages to earn a spot in the demanding Region 6B football playoffs, Friday night’s unaesthetic 14–12 victory at Brooke Point may turn out to be the determining factor.
The Virginia High School league awards no style points for victories, only power points. And the fact that the Bears (4–1) managed to win on the road, without standout quarterback Aiden Fisher and with four turnovers, may speak volumes about their resiliency.
“We’re not new to adversity,” said senior Jamarius Thomas, who ran for a game-high 121 yards and also saw action on a defense that limited the Black–Hawks (2–3) to 120 yards and six first downs. “We came out, picked it up and played through it.”
Fisher, the Bears’ offensive leader, tweaked his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday and did not dress for Friday’s game. Senior C.J. Thompson and sophomore Jack Maxwell filled in, with Thompson getting most of the snaps.
He may not be the Bears’ version of Tom Brady replacing Drew Bledsoe. But he made two big pass completions, both to sophomore tight end Mathias “Mega” Barnwell: a 34-yard scoring strike 22 seconds before halftime and a key diving 10-yard completion on third and 4 with 1:44 remaining, allowing Riverbend to run out the clock.
“Aiden went down, and we needed someone to step up and take his spot. I’ve been waiting all year,” said Thompson, who also threw an interception and lost a fumble. “I was a little nervous. I didn’t play my best game, but I stuck through it.”
Said Riverbend coach Nathan Yates: “C.J. is a senior for us. He competes every day, and we had 100 percent confidence in him going into the game.
“The game wasn’t a pretty game, but he made the plays when he needed to. He organized the offense, he orchestrated scoring drives, and there at the end, he completed a crucial third-down pass. That shows what kind of kid and what kind of competitor he is.”
Seeking its third straight win, Brooke Point struck first. Two plays after Abdul Jalloh recovered Thompson’s fumble on the Riverbend 16, Noah Sanders hit Manny Thomas for a 6–0 lead.
The Bears responded immediately. Jamarius Thomas rambled 55 yards on Riverbend’s next play from scrimmage, and Jalen Gilmore scored from 7 yards out three plays later.
Riverbend took a 14–6 lead into the locker room when Barnwell faked a block on an apparent wide receiver screen, then headed upfield uncovered for a 34-yard score.
Said Thompson: “No one can cover him. He’s 6–7. You just throw the ball up in the air, and he’ll come down with it.”
After Brooke Point blocked a punt late in the third quarter, Sanders brought the Black–Hawks within 14–12 on a 9-yard touchdown run. They got two more possessions but never drove past the Bears’ 27-yard line and failed to convert twice on fourth downs.
“We stood toe to toe with one of the three giants in our district, but we didn’t execute tonight,” Brooke Point coach Dwight Hazelwood said.
Yates said he expected Fisher and standout two-way lineman Skylar Grant (who was helped off the field in the fourth quarter) to return for next Thursday’s regular-season finale at North Stafford, in which the Bears may be able to earn one of the four Region 4B playoff spots. They entered play Friday fifth in the region, but a reported second forfeit by Freedom (Prince William) could reshuffle the standings.
The Black–Hawks also have playoff aspirations. They started the night ranked third in Region 5D, in which only one of eight teams (Patrick Henry–Roanoke) took the field Friday with a winning record.
Brooke Point closes its schedule Thursday at Mountain View, with the winner likely advancing.
“Every game is a playoff game,” Hazelwood said. “We only play six games, so if you don’t win ‘em, you don’t make [the playoffs],”
