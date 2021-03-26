High school football: Win over Brooke Point isn't pretty, but it helps Riverbend position for 6B playoffs

If Riverbend manages to earn a spot in the demanding Region 6B football playoffs, Friday night’s unaesthetic 14–12 victory at Brooke Point may turn out to be the determining factor.

The Virginia High School league awards no style points for victories, only power points. And the fact that the Bears (4–1) managed to win on the road, without standout quarterback Aiden Fisher and with four turnovers, may speak volumes about their resiliency.

“We’re not new to adversity,” said senior Jamarius Thomas, who ran for a game-high 121 yards and also saw action on a defense that limited the Black–Hawks (2–3) to 120 yards and six first downs. “We came out, picked it up and played through it.”

Fisher, the Bears’ offensive leader, tweaked his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday and did not dress for Friday’s game. Senior C.J. Thompson and sophomore Jack Maxwell filled in, with Thompson getting most of the snaps.

He may not be the Bears’ version of Tom Brady replacing Drew Bledsoe. But he made two big pass completions, both to sophomore tight end Mathias “Mega” Barnwell: a 34-yard scoring strike 22 seconds before halftime and a key diving 10-yard completion on third and 4 with 1:44 remaining, allowing Riverbend to run out the clock.