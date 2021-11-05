High school football: Win over Colonial Forge gives Massaponax satisfaction for overcoming season-long hurdles

Junior quarterback Donte Hawthorne rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts. Senior running back Tyheem Kimble added 118 yards and two scores on the ground. Hawthorne also passed for a touchdown.

He broke open the game with touchdown bursts of 26 and 71 yards in the third quarter to give his team a 31–14 advantage entering the fourth.

“It was senior night and we had to come out and represent for our seniors,” Hawthorne said. “We couldn’t let them lose. That made it personal for us.”

The Eagles entered the game knowing they likely had to win to make the Region 6B playoffs. They still have a chance to sneak in if Gar–Field defeats Woodbridge and Highland Springs knocks off Varina. Both games are Saturday.

Senior running back Khalis Garrett–Bey certainly did his part. He rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He scored on a 77-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and later had an 83–yard touchdown sprint called back because of a holding penalty.

“He’s played his heart out this whole season,” Eagles head coach John Brown said.