High school football: Win over Colonial Forge gives Massaponax satisfaction for overcoming season-long hurdles

Eric Ludden typically has a stoic demeanor regardless of the circumstances.
But after the veteran coach witnessed his team overpower Colonial Forge in a 44–20 Commonwealth District home victory on senior night, Ludden couldn’t hide his wide grin.
He reflected on how far his team has come this season as it now enters the Region 5D playoffs prepared to host a first-round game next week.
The inexperienced Panthers looked sluggish in two early season scrimmages and then had postponements the first three weeks of the season because of COVID-19 protocol.
Their first time taking the field was cut short when Woodbridge assistant coach Fred Moore collapsed on the sideline during the game and later died. The Panthers dropped their first full game in a loss to Mountain View.
But Massaponax (7–1, 5–1 Commonwealth) now believes it has momentum as it enters the postseason on a seven-game winning streak, including a recent forfeit win over Chancellor.
“After getting three games canceled and the tragedy at Woodbridge, I don’t think many people were giving us much of a chance,” Ludden said. “And that’s fine. But these kids worked really hard and got better each week. I’m really, really proud of this effort.”
The Panthers amassed 383 yards on the ground on 58 carries against the Eagles (4–6, 3–3).
Junior quarterback Donte Hawthorne rushed for 217 yards and three touchdowns on 26 attempts. Senior running back Tyheem Kimble added 118 yards and two scores on the ground. Hawthorne also passed for a touchdown.
He broke open the game with touchdown bursts of 26 and 71 yards in the third quarter to give his team a 31–14 advantage entering the fourth.
“It was senior night and we had to come out and represent for our seniors,” Hawthorne said. “We couldn’t let them lose. That made it personal for us.”
The Eagles entered the game knowing they likely had to win to make the Region 6B playoffs. They still have a chance to sneak in if Gar–Field defeats Woodbridge and Highland Springs knocks off Varina. Both games are Saturday.
Senior running back Khalis Garrett–Bey certainly did his part. He rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. He scored on a 77-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and later had an 83–yard touchdown sprint called back because of a holding penalty.
“He’s played his heart out this whole season,” Eagles head coach John Brown said.
Garrett–Bey’s 8-yard touchdown run gave the Eagles a 14–10 lead with 2:51 left in the second quarter. The Eagles then forced a Massaponax punt and got the ball back with less than a minute remaining.
But Colonial Forge decided to remain aggressive and it backfired.
Junior quarterback Khyri Hawkins had his pass tipped and it landed in the arms of Kimble, who returned it to Colonial Forge’s 32-yard line. A 15-yard penalty was added to the end of the run.
On the next play, Hawthorne connected with running back Mason Spencer for a 17-yard touchdown pass and a 17–14 halftime lead.
Kimble called the sequence “a big old momentum swing” that “changed the game a lot.”
“It was huge and then they got the ball coming out [of halftime] and scored again,” Brown said. “That was a huge turning point in the game.”
The Panthers added to their lead with Hawthorne’s two third-quarter touchdown runs and Kimble punctuated the victory with scoring runs of 21 yards and 1 yard in the fourth quarter. Massaponax's defense recorded three interceptions in the game.
The Eagles closed the scoring with freshman quarterback Eli Taylor’s 10-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Calvin Berry late in the fourth quarter.
Colonial Forge’s only two completions on the night came on that final drive.
“It’s something we’ll just continue to work on,” Brown said of the passing attack. “I need to do a better job of calling pass plays. That's really what it boils down to.”
|Colonial Forge
|7
|7
|0
|6
|—
|20
|Massaponax
|3
|14
|14
|13
|—
|44
First Quarter
CF—Khalis Garret-Bey 77 run (Josh Hand kick).
Ma—Jacob Lynch 25 field goal.
Second Quarter
Ma—Donte Hawthorne 1 run (Lynch kick).
CF—Garret-Bey 8 run (Hand kick).
Ma—Mason Spencer 17 pass from Hawthorne (Lynch kick).
Third Quarter
Ma—Hawthorne 26 run (Lynch kick).
Ma—Hawthorne 71 run (Lynch kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ma—Tyheem Kimble 21 run (run failed).
Ma—Kimble 1 run (Lynch kick).
CF—Calvin Berry 10 pass from Eli Taylor (kick failed).
TEAM STATISTICS
|CF
|Ma
|First downs
|12
|23
|Rushes-yards
|34-265
|58-383
|Passing yards
|35
|17
|Comp-Att-Int
|2-12-3
|1-3-0
|Punts-avg.
|2-20.5
|1-27.0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|6-69
|6-45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Colonial Forge—Khalis Garret-Bey 22-205, 2TDs; Aaron Woodley-Aboagye 6-44; Dont’e Johnson 1-16; Jaeyvon Peterson 3-10; Khyri Hawkins 1-(-3); Colby Kynard 1-(-7). Massaponax—Donte Hawthorne 26-217, 3TDs; Tyheem Kimble 17-118, 2TDs; Mason Spencer 3-20; Donavan Phillips 5-15; Zach Allen 4-12; A.J. Brady 1-1; Lydell Carroll 2-0.
PASSING: Colonial Forge—Eli Taylor 2-3-0, 35, TD; Hawkins 0-9-3. Massaponax—Hawthorne 1-3-0, 17, TD.
RECEIVING: Colonial Forge—Calvin Berry 2-35, TD. Massaponax—Mason Spencer 1-17, TD.
