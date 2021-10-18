High school football: With little practice, Rogers, Courtland run over Caroline

Who needs practice?

COVID-19 restrictions wreaked havoc on Courtland High School's football team last week, but the Cougars didn’t miss a beat, rolling over Caroline 47-6 Monday night.

Courtland’s game with Chancellor last Friday was cancelled at the last minute, and in order to meet the COVID protocols, Friday’s homecoming game was pushed back to Monday, with no practice allowed for quarantining players.

“I had eight people out all week until Saturday morning,” coach J.C. Hall said. “Of our six linebackers, we had five out all week. So I’m playing scout team defense all week with two coaches as linebackers just so we can get a practice in.”

But the team came through despite the disruptions.

“The thing I like is, our team, every single one of them was here at 8 a.m. Saturday for our one full practice,” Hall said. “They were ready, we gave them a practice, and they came out and performed for their homecoming tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of a team.”

E.J. Rogers led the way for the Cougars, carrying 15 times for 208 yards and two first-half touchdowns.