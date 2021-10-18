High school football: With little practice, Rogers, Courtland run over Caroline

Who needs practice?
COVID-19 restrictions wreaked havoc on Courtland High School's football team last week, but the Cougars didn’t miss a beat, rolling over Caroline 47-6 Monday night.
Courtland’s game with Chancellor last Friday was cancelled at the last minute, and in order to meet the COVID protocols, Friday’s homecoming game was pushed back to Monday, with no practice allowed for quarantining players.
“I had eight people out all week until Saturday morning,” coach J.C. Hall said. “Of our six linebackers, we had five out all week. So I’m playing scout team defense all week with two coaches as linebackers just so we can get a practice in.”
But the team came through despite the disruptions.
“The thing I like is, our team, every single one of them was here at 8 a.m. Saturday for our one full practice,” Hall said. “They were ready, we gave them a practice, and they came out and performed for their homecoming tonight. I couldn’t be more proud of a team.”
E.J. Rogers led the way for the Cougars, carrying 15 times for 208 yards and two first-half touchdowns.
“The linemen, they opened the holes for me,” Rogers said. “I ran hard. I had a fumble, but we came back on defense and answered back. The linemen led the way, and I can’t thank them more.”
One of those linemen was Brandon “Bubba” Walsh, who had to take a break at halftime to be crowned homecoming king.
“Planning, execution, discipline,” Walsh said. On offense, “[Rogers] led the way with the rushing, and we just opened up the holes,” while on defense, the same basics applied, and “just watching the ball whenever it’s fourth down, just following the assignments, and making the tackles in the backfield.”
And there were plenty of tackles in the backfield. Along with numerous penalties, Walsh and the Courtland defense had the Cavaliers’ offense moving backwards most of the night.
Marvin Morris had 15 carries for 84 yards for Caroline, but a 72-yard sprint was one of many positive plays turned negative by penalties.
The Cavaliers’ lone score was an 18-yard run by Dominique Washington, who also had six completions for 48 yards and caught a 24-yard pass from Myles Holmes.
Rogers had a huge first half for the Cougars, including touchdown runs of 57 and 32 yards, but he wasn’t the only weapon firing. The offense moved well all night, and the Cougars never punted.
Kwame Whitaker caught a 31-yard touchdown pass from Liam Wojciechowski, and Isaiah Spearman scored from six yards out to give Courtland a 27-6 half-time lead.
Josh Hays, Amir Mateo and Christian Olivella contributed fourth quarter touchdown runs for the Cougars.
Courtland (2-4, 2-1 Battlefield District) travels to Culpeper (4-4,2-3) Friday. Caroline (0-6, 0-3) will play at Chancellor (2-2, 2-1).
|Caroline
|0
|6
|0
|0
|—
|6
|Courtland
|7
|20
|0
|20
|—
|47
First Quarter
Ct—E.J. Rogers 57 run (Amir Mateo kick).
Second Quarter
Ct—Kwame Whitaker 31 pass from Liam Wojciechowski (Mateo kick)
Ca—Dominique Washington 18 run (kick blocked).
Ct—Rogers 31 run (Mateo kick).
Ct—Kwame Whitaker 31 pass from Liam Wojciechowski (Mateo kick)
Fourth Quarter
Ct—Josh Hays 9 run (kick blocked).
Ct——Amir Mateo 33 run (Josh Hays kick).
Ct—Christian Olivella 14 run (Hays kick).
|Ca
|Ct
|First downs
|13
|17
|Rushes-yards
|40-137
|33-369
|Passing yards
|72
|63
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-11-0
|2-5-1
|Punts-avg.
|6-27.0
|0-0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-yards
|13-115
|6-52