High school football: With rout of Colonial Forge, Riverbend continues surge in Commonwealth

It's been a long climb from a 74–0 drubbing to the top of the Commonwealth District standings, but the Riverbend Bears don't plan to stop and appreciate the view just yet.

"We have dogs across the field," senior MarcAnthony Parker said after Friday night's 29–0 shutout of visiting Colonial Forge. "These past two years, Riverbend has been at its peak. Actually, I don't think it's at its peak. I think it's going to keep inclining."

Other observers may be inclined to agree. The Bears (7–1, 4–0 Commonwealth), who earned a share of the 2021 district title, can win this year's district crown outright with victories over Stafford and Mountain View in the next two weeks.

They've reeled off five straight wins since that forgettable Week 2 night at Freedom–Prince William. The latest victory was perhaps the most impressive, built on four touchdown passes from Tanner Triplett and a defense that stifled a short-handed Colonial Forge offense, shutting out the Eagles for the second straight season.

Playing without starting quarterback Eli Taylor, who was ill, Colonial Forge (4–4, 3–1) managed only seven first downs. Fill-in Khyri Hawkins misfired on his first nine pass attempts before notching 99 inconsequential yards in the fourth period.

"We were just not efficient offensively," Eagles coach John Brown said. "I wouldn't say that we weren't calling our full complement of plays. We did. We were just out-physicaled."

The Bears, by comparison, exploited more of their chances.

Early in the second quarter, Parker took a short pass from Triplett, broke a couple of tackles and sprinted 57 yards down the left sideline to give Riverbend an 8–0 lead.

From there, the Bears established a strong running game behind Amir Mateo (88 yards) and JoJo Thomas (39). That wore down the same Colonial Forge defense that had frustrated previously unbeaten Mountain View a week earlier and allowed Triplett to throw second-half touchdown passes of 19 yards to EJ Wilborne, 60 to Mathias Marnwell and 49 to Devin Washington.

On the throw to Wilborne, Triplett evaded hard-rushing Nolan McConnell. On the latter two, his receivers broke open deep.

"I knew from the jump that we were going to come in and play well," Triplett said.

Colonial Forge had its chances. Late in the first quarter, Jeremiah Gomillion recovered an errant snap that sailed over Triplett's head, setting up the Eagles at the Bears' 20. But they turned the ball over on downs after gaining just five yards, and Triplett and Parker connected on the next series.

"That's a huge deal, because they took the ball downfield and scored," said Brown, whose team hosts Brooke Point next Friday. "If we score there, it might be a whole different game."

Instead, the Bears strengthened their bid to be district champions and host a Region 5D playoff game. They entered the night third in the regional points ratings, behind Stone Bridge and Mountain View.

"All we know is we play Stafford next week, and that's our main focus," Riverbend coach Nathan Yates said. "None of the rest matters until the end of the season."

Colonial Forge 0 0 0 0 — 0 Riverbend 0 8 7 14 — 29

Second Quarter

Rb-MarcAnthony Parker 57 pass from Tanner Triplett (Logan Eastman run).

Third Quarter

Rb-EJ Wilborne 19 pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).

Fourth Quarter

Rb-Mathias Barnwell 60 pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).

Rb-Devin Washington 49 pass from Triplett (Eastman kick).

TEAM STATISTICS

CF Rb First downs 8 16 Rushing (Att/Yds) 27-94 34-112 Passing yards 99 248 Comp-Att-Int 4-13-0 11-20-1 Punts-Avg. 5-30.2 3-28.7 Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-yards 5-56 10-106

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Colonial Forge-Donte Hawthorne 13-59; Josiah Bryson 7-32; Jaeyen Peterson 1-5; Khyri Hawkins 4-5; Omar Baddoo 1-(-3); Team 1-(-4). Riverbend-Amir Mateo 14-88; JoJo Thomas 11-39; MarcAnthony Parker 4-15; Devin Washington 2-2; Tanner Triplett 1-(-3); Team 2-(-30).

PASSING—Colonial Forge-Hawkins 4-13-0, 99 yards. Riverbend-Triplett 11-20-1, 248 yards, 4 TDs.

RECEIVING—Colonial Forge-Brian Harris 1-44; Colby Kynard 2-42; Emmanuel Patterson 1-13. Riverbend-Parker 3-71, 1 TD; Washington 3-68, 1 TD; Mathias Barnwell 1-60, 1 TD; EJ Wilborne 4-49, 1 TD.