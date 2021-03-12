High school football: Woolfolk follows family tradition, leads Chancellor past Courtland

“My O-line did a great job tonight, and I just followed them,” Woolfolk said. “When I do that, it opens up things for Trevin. And when he does his thing, it opens them up for me.”

Woolfolk opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 34.5 seconds left in the first half, two plays after Edwards hit Kodi Mohr with a 21-yard pass to the Courtland 2.

Edwards then took over in the second quarter, hitting his brother Brycen for a gorgeous diving 39-yard touchdown against tight coverage, then running one in himself from 5 yards for a 21–0 halftime lead.

Woolfolk added two more third-quarter touchdown runs, from 5 and 25 yards. The first came after a 48-yard catch and run by another emerging sophomore, Michael Matthews–Canty, who finished the night with four receptions for 92 yards.

“When Aiden got here in the fall, on his first [practice] carry, he lot laid out by another sophomore [linebacker Cameron Hawkins],” Drugatz said. “That’s when he learned he had to square his shoulders.

“We have a lot of young guys who are learning the game, and it’s fun to watch.”