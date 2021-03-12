High school football: Woolfolk follows family tradition, leads Chancellor past Courtland

Aiden Woolfolk isn’t Chancellor’s most heralded football player, and he has a long way even to go to have bragging rights in his own household.
But the Chargers are glad to have him. And if the sophomore’s performance in Friday night’s 35–6 victory over county rival Courtland is any indication, his father Rocky may need to share some space in the trophy case.
The younger Woolfolk powered his way for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries, providing a nice balance to standout senior quarterback Trevin Edwards as the Chargers (2–1) sustained their Region 4B playoff hopes.
“He played JV for us at 165 pounds last year,” Chancellor coach Jeff Drugatz said of Woolfoolk. “COVID scared a lot of kids out of the weight room, but he was always there. He showed up as a sophomore at 195 pounds. And of course, he has the bloodlines.”
Rocky Woolfolk helped carry Spotsylvania High School to the 1994 VHSL Division 4 state championship, amassing 1,524 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior. His progeny, similarly muscular and built low to the ground, proved tough for the Cougars (2–2) to bring down.
His performance ensured that Courtland’s defense couldn’t key on Edwards, who had another stellar night with 208 yards passing and 78 rushing, with a touchdown on the ground and through the air.
“My O-line did a great job tonight, and I just followed them,” Woolfolk said. “When I do that, it opens up things for Trevin. And when he does his thing, it opens them up for me.”
Woolfolk opened the scoring with a 1-yard plunge with 34.5 seconds left in the first half, two plays after Edwards hit Kodi Mohr with a 21-yard pass to the Courtland 2.
Edwards then took over in the second quarter, hitting his brother Brycen for a gorgeous diving 39-yard touchdown against tight coverage, then running one in himself from 5 yards for a 21–0 halftime lead.
Woolfolk added two more third-quarter touchdown runs, from 5 and 25 yards. The first came after a 48-yard catch and run by another emerging sophomore, Michael Matthews–Canty, who finished the night with four receptions for 92 yards.
“When Aiden got here in the fall, on his first [practice] carry, he lot laid out by another sophomore [linebacker Cameron Hawkins],” Drugatz said. “That’s when he learned he had to square his shoulders.
“We have a lot of young guys who are learning the game, and it’s fun to watch.”
Courtland avoided the shutout on Jason Lomax’s 1-yard scoring run with 2:20 left. E.J. Rogers carried the load for the Cougars with 24 carries for a game-high 98 yards, including a 32-yard dash to set up Lomax’s score.
But it wasn’t nearly enough for a team that’s facing a weekly numbers crunch and struggles to find the offensive balance that Chancellor exhibited. The Cougars have a combined 7 passing yards in their last two games, both losses.
“Tonight, it came down to them wanting it more,” Courtland coach J.C. Hall said. “We dressed 24 guys tonight. That’s not an excuse, but we’ve going to show up with 24 for the next two weeks and do the best we can.”
It gets no easier for the Cougars next Friday, with a trip to unbeaten King George. Chancellor visits James Monroe on the same night.
|Courtland
|0
|0
|0
|6
|—
|6
|Chancellor
|7
|14
|14
|0
|—
|35
First Quarter
Ch—Aiden Woolfolk 1 run (Baylor Gallagher kick).
Second Quarter
Ch—Brycen Edwards 39 pass from Trevin Edwards (Gallagher kick).
Ch—T. Edwards 6 run (Gallagher kick).
Third Quarter
Ch—Woolfolk 5 run (Gallagher kick).
Ch—Woolfolk 25 run (Gallagher kick).
Fourth Quarter
Ct—Jason Lomax 1 run (kick failed).
|Ct
|Ch
|First downs
|9
|13
|Rushes-yards
|38-128
|31-181
|Passing yards
|7
|208
|Comp-Att-Int
|3-5-2
|9-13-0
|Punts-avg.
|4-34.3
|2-51.5
|Fumbles-lost
|3-0
|0-0
|Penalties-yards
|3-30
|12-118
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Courtland—E.J. Rogers 24–98; Maurice Howard 4–24; Jason Lomax 5–12, 1 TD; Garrett Underhill 2–7; Liam Wojciechowski 2–(minus 3); Team 1–(minus 10). Chancellor—Aiden Woolfolk 11–84, 3 TDs; Trevin Edwards 9–78, 1 TD; Braycen Edwards 2–14; A.J. Lewis 2–10; Javontae Mickens 1–2; Kris Tuebner 2–1; Zyshawn Carter 3–(minus 4); Duwad Smith 1–(minus 4).
PASSING: Courtland—Wojciechowski 3–5–2, 7 yards. Chancellor—T. Edwards 9–13–0, 208 yards, 1 TD.
RECEIVING: Courtland—Sean Wray 1–5; Lomax 1–1; Howard 1–1. Chancellor—Michael Matthews-Canty 4–92; B. Edwards 1–39, 1 TD; Kodi Mohr 1–34; Jarod Washington 1–23; Quan Johnson 1–17; Woolfolk 1–3.
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443