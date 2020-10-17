 Skip to main content
High school football: Wright, Showers and defense lead St. Michael over Fork Union Military Academy
FROM STAFF REPORTS

Shymarr Wright ran for a 37-yard touchdown, Hunter Showers threw for a score and the Warriors’ defense stood firm as St. Michael defeated host Fork Union Military Academy 14–9 on Friday afternoon.

The victory marked the first time in program history St. Michael, a VISAA Division 3 member, defeated a Division 1 opponent. The Warriors also got to savor some payback with the win, avenging a 32–21 defeat to the Blue Devils in early September.

In that game, FUMA rushed for 180 yards and three touchdowns. On Saturday, St. Michael bottled up the Blue Devils’ rushing attack on their home turf, limiting them to 44 yards on 22 carries.

Wright, Melvin Spriggs, Matthew Brown, Colton Bubar, Anthony Guevara and Kade Sullivan led the Warriors’ defense. Safety Jaquan Jones recovered a fumble and recorded a game-ending interception.

Showers found Spriggs for a 32-yard touchdown reception, then passed to Colton Bubar for the 2-point conversion.

On Saturday, St. Michael travels to Portsmouth for a 2 p.m. game with Portsmouth Christian.

