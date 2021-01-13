High school girls basketball: Behind Ainsworth and Scott, Chancellor charges past JM

“Really inspiring the way are playing resilient,” Chancellor coach Antwan Gay said. “It was a tough loss [to King George], but they were encouraged to come back tonight. To bounce back with confidence, I was really pleased with it.”

About his team’s scoring potential, he commented: “We have four or five girls who literally can put up double digits in a game. Each one knows it could be her night.”

Being pushed harder than expected, Gay remarked: “All the years we have played JM, they have been scrappy so I told them to expect to play a scrappy team and that’s what I saw tonight.”

Nia Bryant accounted for four of JM’s six 3-pointers to finish with a team-high 16 points. The Jackets also showed signs of a solid transitional game led by Isabella Whitman, who finished with nine points.

“Just tell the girls to play basketball. That’s all you can do,” said JM first-year head coach Tameak Christopher. “They’re scrappy and definitely have heart. Any team we play, they better be prepared to fight.

“The team has a lot of strengths,” she continued. “They can drive; they can shoot the 3. We are a threat in itself, we just have to correct some minor things.”

Both teams are in action on Friday, with JM traveling to Eastern View and Chancellor at home against Battlefield District rival Courtland.