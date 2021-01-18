High school girls basketball: Chancellor at Louisa

MINERAL—Olivia McGhee was not happy with her production last Friday against Charlottesville and spent the weekend making sure she would be better the next time out.

The extra work in the gym paid off big time Monday night. The sophomore point guard poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Louisa girls basketball team to an impressive 69–49 home victory over Chancellor in a showdown of Region 4B squads.

“My mind set was if I score, great, but just contribute how I can,” McGhee said. “I was here for two hours last night getting shots up and came early today and put up 200 shots to make sure I had my shot right for today and get my dribble right, so I could be ready for the game.”

The preparation was noticeable early on as Louisa (4–0) raced out to a commanding 21–9 lead after one quarter. McGhee was the catalyst, scoring nine points to give her team a double-digit lead. Five different players scored in the first quarter as the Lions focused on getting to the rim.

“We knew what we could do against Chancellor, and what they were trying to do [defensively],” Louisa coach Nick Schreck said. “We felt confident being able to get the ball in the paint and try to finish there.”