High school girls basketball: Chancellor at Louisa

MINERAL—Olivia McGhee was not happy with her production last Friday against Charlottesville and spent the weekend making sure she would be better the next time out.
The extra work in the gym paid off big time Monday night. The sophomore point guard poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the Louisa girls basketball team to an impressive 69–49 home victory over Chancellor in a showdown of Region 4B squads.
“My mind set was if I score, great, but just contribute how I can,” McGhee said. “I was here for two hours last night getting shots up and came early today and put up 200 shots to make sure I had my shot right for today and get my dribble right, so I could be ready for the game.”
The preparation was noticeable early on as Louisa (4–0) raced out to a commanding 21–9 lead after one quarter. McGhee was the catalyst, scoring nine points to give her team a double-digit lead. Five different players scored in the first quarter as the Lions focused on getting to the rim.
“We knew what we could do against Chancellor, and what they were trying to do [defensively],” Louisa coach Nick Schreck said. “We felt confident being able to get the ball in the paint and try to finish there.”
The second quarter started with more of the same as Emion Byers tallied two buckets inside and McGhee drained a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 31–11 with 6:35 left in the first half.
Chancellor coach Antwaun Gay called timeout to settle down his young team, which features just one senior. The break worked briefly. M’laya Ainsworth tallied four points in transition to cut the lead to 33–18 with 2:28 left in the quarter. Sylvie Jackson responded for Louisa with five points over the final stretch of the first half to push the Lions’ lead to 45–22 at intermission.
Louisa added a 16–5 run to start the second half. McGhee keyed the run with eight points and Sylvie Jackson added four more as the Lions led 56–25.
Chancellor (4–2) didn’t go away quietly and methodically chipped away at the lead. Kailana Reed scored eight points, including a couple of 3-pointers, as the Chargers closed the period on a 14–5 run to trim the lead to 61–39.
The run continued into the fourth as a Kendall Scott jumper with 5:02 left made it a 63–44 game. That would be as close as the Chargers would get as Louisa held Chancellor at bay defensive for the remainder of the game to secure the win.
“This is a big game for us because they’re in our region, so this is the type of competition we’re going to be going against there,” McGhee said. “We knew we had to come out with intensity and stay composed.”
Ainsworth tallied 17 points to lead Chancellor. Scott finished with 12 points and Reed added 11 more in the loss.