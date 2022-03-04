 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school girls basketball: Eastern View rally falls short in Class 4 quarterfinals

Ange Hyonkeu lead Eastern View with 10 points, but visiting Manor's 13-point halftime lead was too much to overcome as the Cyclones fell in the Class 4 quarterfinals on Friday night.

Desire Short scored 13 points to help the Mustangs led 21-5 after one quarter and by as much as 25-5 in in the second before Eastern View had a 9-2 to close within 27-14 at the break.

The Cyclones outscored their guests 20-13 in the final frame, but closed their season with a 20-3 record.

A.J. Richardson scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth to help Manor hold on for the win.

Manor   21   6   13   13   —   53
Eastern View   591420   —48

Manor (20-6): Desire Short 17, Jada Clark 0, A.J. Richardson 20, Kobe Haggins 2, Taniya Jackson 0, Asante Brown 14, Daria Hunter 0. Totals: 23 3-12 53.
Eastern View (20-3): Ange Hyonkeu 10, Trinity Washington 8, McKenna Warren 4, Leila Hackley 6, Saniya Brown 8, Kaidence Brown 2, Destiny Washington 9, Kolby Smoot 0. Totals: 20 6-19 48.
3-pointers: Manor 4 (Short 4). Eastern View 2 (S. Brown 2).
