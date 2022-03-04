High school girls basketball: Eastern View rally falls short in Class 4 quarterfinals

Ange Hyonkeu lead Eastern View with 10 points, but visiting Manor's 13-point halftime lead was too much to overcome as the Cyclones fell in the Class 4 quarterfinals on Friday night.
Desire Short scored 13 points to help the Mustangs led 21-5 after one quarter and by as much as 25-5 in in the second before Eastern View had a 9-2 to close within 27-14 at the break.
The Cyclones outscored their guests 20-13 in the final frame, but closed their season with a 20-3 record.
A.J. Richardson scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth to help Manor hold on for the win.
|Manor
|21
|6
|13
|13
|—
|53
|Eastern View
|5
|9
|14
|20
|—
|48