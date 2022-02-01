High school girls basketball: Massaponax rolls past Brooke Point

Massaponax coach Ramon Hounshell said the defense has been the key to the team’s success all season.

“The key to us all year has been pressure,” he said. “We want to press, try to speed people up, make them play fast and make mistakes.”

That plan certainly worked Friday night. By the time the first half ended, the Panthers had a 45–11 lead and no intention of letting the Black-Hawks back in the game.

Ramey hit a 3-pointer to start the quarter, but though the Panthers kept up the defensive pressure, the shots quit going in nearly as consistently.

Kyra Price had eight of the team’s 23 second-half points, with Ramey, Ainsworth and Butcher contributing the rest.

Brooke Point no doubt would like to forget the first half, but the Black-Hawks had some bright spots in the second.

Camilla McKinney-Forbes dropped in eight points in the third quarter, more than the team had scored the entire first half.

Leah Keyes had all nine of the Black-Hawks’ points in the fourth, while the Panthers scored only six.