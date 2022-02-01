High school girls basketball: Massaponax rolls past Brooke Point

Massaponax got off to a huge early lead and never looked back, beating host Brooke Point 68–34 Tuesday night.
The Panthers came out with a swarming defense and seldom missed a shot early on, leading 29–5 by the time the first quarter ended.
Takeira Ramey was a force on both sides of the ball, scoring 12 first-half points and regularly stealing the ball from the Black-Hawks as part of the high-pressure defense. She finished the night with 17 points, nine steals and seven assists.
“The key was definitely our pressing,” Ramey said, “and then we had the ability once we got the ball from the press, we were able to make the layups.”
M’laya Ainsworth also dominated for Massaponax (14–2, 8–0 Commonwealth District), scoring 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half, while contributing four steals and two assists.
The Panthers held Brooke Point’s leading scorer, Jaylin Pressley, to five points.
“I think we had a lot more intensity this game,” Ainsworth said. “Usually on defense our intensity isn’t that great, but today, I don’t know.”
Lakaiya Butcher also contributed 8 of her 10 points in the first half and was key to the defensive effort. She finished with five assists, a blocked shot and two steals, and seemed to be in the way any time Brooke Point (6-4, 2–3) tried to get anywhere near the basket.
Massaponax coach Ramon Hounshell said the defense has been the key to the team’s success all season.
“The key to us all year has been pressure,” he said. “We want to press, try to speed people up, make them play fast and make mistakes.”
That plan certainly worked Friday night. By the time the first half ended, the Panthers had a 45–11 lead and no intention of letting the Black-Hawks back in the game.
Ramey hit a 3-pointer to start the quarter, but though the Panthers kept up the defensive pressure, the shots quit going in nearly as consistently.
Kyra Price had eight of the team’s 23 second-half points, with Ramey, Ainsworth and Butcher contributing the rest.
Brooke Point no doubt would like to forget the first half, but the Black-Hawks had some bright spots in the second.
Camilla McKinney-Forbes dropped in eight points in the third quarter, more than the team had scored the entire first half.
Leah Keyes had all nine of the Black-Hawks’ points in the fourth, while the Panthers scored only six.
It wasn’t enough to make up the 34-point deficit, but at least they could say they never gave up and played hard to a second-half tie.