High school girls' basketball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Marcus Clay
Last season: 2–8 (2–7 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Jaylin Pressley, So. G Aniyah Dudley.
Top newcomer: Fr. Leah Keyes.
Outlook: Pressley was a first-team all-Commonwealth choice last season, and Keyes should make an immediate impact.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Marquel Davis
Top players: Jr. G Carly Brimhall, Jr. F Kristen Auguste, Jr. F Makayla Stover, Jr. C Adja Diallo, So. F Mia Bates.
Outlook: The Eagles are off to a slow start without a senior in their starting lineup.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Ben Sargent
Last season: 0–6 (0–6 district)
Top returners: Sr. G Emma Stalteri, Jr. Taleiah Gaither.
Top newcomers: Sr. Zaraia Marbra, Sr. To’Seana Hook, Jr. Tiara Bigelow.
Outlook: The Wildcats will try to bounce back with the return of three players who sat out last season. Stalteri, a three-year starter at the point, will lead the way until Gaither returns from ACL surgery.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Ramon Hounshell
Last season: 10–1 (10–0 district)
Top returners: Tiakiera Ramey, Leah Schoonover, Kiersten Bowler.
Top newcomers: M’laya Ainsworth, Kyra Price, LaKaiya Butcher.
Outlook: Transfers Ainsworth (Chancellor) and Price (Caroline) join three returning starters from a team that was 10-0 before a COVID-19 pause slowed its momentum.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Clinton Lloyd
Last season: 5–4 (5–3 district)
Top returners: Sr. F Makyli Johnson, Sr. G Cayla Thomas, Jr. F Naomi Glass.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Tori Barnes, Fr. C Daysha Salgado.
Outlook: Freshman Barnes has made an instant impact at point guard as she joins returning starters Johnson and Thomas in the lineup.
RIVERBEND
Coach: Nate Grosskopf
Last season: 8–4 (8–3 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Haley Lanning, So. G/F Maniyah Alston, Jr. G Aryauna Brent, So. G Olivia Long, Jr. F Bailey Carter.
Top newcomers: Jr. G Nia Henley.
Outlook: The Bears have no seniors, but plenty of experience. Lanning was a second-team all-district pick, and Henley played as a freshman before transferring to a private school last season.
STAFFORD
Coach: Chay Shegog
Last season: 8–4 (5–4 district)
Top returners: Sr. C Genesis Houston, Sr. F Jamiya Adebayo.
Top newcomers: Sr. PG Malia Alam, So. G Keyli Daniel, Sr. G Sandra Fisher.
Outlook: The Indians made major strides last season, but district player of the year Alia Carmichael graduated. Adebayo, the niece of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, assumes a bigger role.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Rodney Wilson
Last season: 1–10
Top returners: Jr. G Kayla Montgomery; Sr. F Grace Shannon; So. G Jada Jeter; So. G Korryn Parker; So. F Tinyia Terrell.
Top newcomers: Sr. G Alexa Gilhuys; Fr. G Nya Howard; So. G Janiyaha Pickett.
Outlook: After a difficult one-win season a year ago, the Cavaliers hope to bounce back with a new head coach in Wilson. Caroline will rely on defense.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Antwaun Gay
Last season: 8–3
Top returners: So. PG Kendall Scott, Jr. G T’Laya Johnson.
Top newcomers: Fr. G/F Taliyah Alexander, Maya Johnson.
Outlook: Four starters, including leading scorer M’laya Ainsworth, transferred out, but the Chargers have some skill returning, led by Scott, who was named third-team All-Area as a freshman.
COURTLAND
Coach: Judy Andros
Top returners: Sr. F Janeah Bell, Sr. G Grace Whitenack.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Olivia Hilliard, Fr. F Kiyah Lewis.
Outlook: Coming off a pandemic-shortened six-game season, the Cougars will be young but hope to improve with time.
CULPEPER
Coach: Tony Majors
Last season: 3-7
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Mike McCombs
Last season: 5–5
Top returners: Sr. F McKenna Warren, Sr. G Trinity Washington, Jr. F Destiny Washington, Jr. G Saniya Brown.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Ange Hyonkeu, Fr. G Leila Hackley.
Outlook: The Cyclones are young but welcome back several players who did not play last season.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Tameka Christopher
Last season: 7–5
Top returners: Sr. Amath Chol, Sr. Isabel Whitman, Jr, Kayanna Cloud, Jr. Zaniya Young, So. Logan Conner
Top newcomers: Sr. Teagan Thompson, Sr. Lilli Watkins, Jr. Zahriah Bumbrey, Jr. C’Niyah Turner, So. Zyonna Bumbrey, Fr. Nevaeh Brown, Fr. Jordan Carter.
Outlook: The Jackets return most of the nucleus of last season’s Region 3B runner-up team.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Greg Ellis
Top players: Briana Ellis, Morgan Davidson, Haylee Callahan, Madison Sobota, Alannah Breen.
Outlook: The Foxes’ numbers are down, and they will look to improve after a 58–25 opening loss at Riverbend.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Bob Orchant
Last season: 1–9
Top returners: Sr. F Cat Tracy, Jr. G Emma Siefker.
Top newcomers: So. F Kelly Ross, Fr. G Kiney Rauleson, Ellie Cox, Fr. F Kailey Gaquerill.
Outlook: The Knights are young and will rely on hustle and enthusiasm to stay competitive.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Nick Schreck
Last season: 15-0, Class 4 state champions
Top returners: Jr. G Olivia McGhee, Jr. G Sylvie Jackson, Sr. Kyla Banks, Sr. Emion Byers, Jr. Janie Smith, So. Nina Fenster.
Top newcomers: Jr. Nicole Creel
Outlook: The Lions return Division I prospects McGhee and Jackson from their state title team. Banks, Byers and Smith are capable role players to help the Lions make another deep postseason run.
ORANGE
Coach: Corey Edmonds
Last season: 1–13 (1–11 district)
Top returners: Jr. G Olivia Sciabbarrasi, Jr. G Maggie Johnson, Jr. G Riley Harrington.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Laney Fayard.
Outlook: The backcourt should be the Hornets’ strength as they strive to be competitive in the Jefferson District.
PRIVATE SCHOOLSFREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN
Coach: Joe Flores
Last season: Did not play
Top returners: Sr. F Morgan Griffis, Sr. G Bella Izadi, Sr. F Grayson Scott, Sr. G Taylor Thomas.
Top newcomers: Fr. G Layna Thomas-, Fr. G Hannah Williamson.
Outlook: Four returning seniors, including two (Taylor and Izadi) who could reach 1,000 career points this season, have the Eagles optimistic after being forced to miss last season.