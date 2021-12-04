 Skip to main content
High school girls' basketball preview capsules
High school girls' basketball preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Marcus Clay

Last season: 2–8 (2–7 district)

Top returners: Sr. G Jaylin Pressley, So. G Aniyah Dudley.

Top newcomer: Fr. Leah Keyes.

Outlook: Pressley was a first-team all-Commonwealth choice last season, and Keyes should make an immediate impact.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Marquel Davis

Top players: Jr. G Carly Brimhall, Jr. F Kristen Auguste, Jr. F Makayla Stover, Jr. C Adja Diallo, So. F Mia Bates.

Outlook: The Eagles are off to a slow start without a senior in their starting lineup.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Ben Sargent

Last season: 0–6 (0–6 district)

Top returners: Sr. G Emma Stalteri, Jr. Taleiah Gaither.

Top newcomers: Sr. Zaraia Marbra, Sr. To’Seana Hook, Jr. Tiara Bigelow.

Outlook: The Wildcats will try to bounce back with the return of three players who sat out last season. Stalteri, a three-year starter at the point, will lead the way until Gaither returns from ACL surgery.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Ramon Hounshell

Last season: 10–1 (10–0 district)

Top returners: Tiakiera Ramey, Leah Schoonover, Kiersten Bowler.

Top newcomers: M’laya Ainsworth, Kyra Price, LaKaiya Butcher.

Outlook: Transfers Ainsworth (Chancellor) and Price (Caroline) join three returning starters from a team that was 10-0 before a COVID-19 pause slowed its momentum.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Clinton Lloyd

Last season: 5–4 (5–3 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Makyli Johnson, Sr. G Cayla Thomas, Jr. F Naomi Glass.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Tori Barnes, Fr. C Daysha Salgado.

Outlook: Freshman Barnes has made an instant impact at point guard as she joins returning starters Johnson and Thomas in the lineup.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Nate Grosskopf

Last season: 8–4 (8–3 district)

Top returners: Jr. G Haley Lanning, So. G/F Maniyah Alston, Jr. G Aryauna Brent, So. G Olivia Long, Jr. F Bailey Carter.

Top newcomers: Jr. G Nia Henley.

Outlook: The Bears have no seniors, but plenty of experience. Lanning was a second-team all-district pick, and Henley played as a freshman before transferring to a private school last season.

STAFFORD

Coach: Chay Shegog

Last season: 8–4 (5–4 district)

Top returners: Sr. C Genesis Houston, Sr. F Jamiya Adebayo.

Top newcomers: Sr. PG Malia Alam, So. G Keyli Daniel, Sr. G Sandra Fisher.

Outlook: The Indians made major strides last season, but district player of the year Alia Carmichael graduated. Adebayo, the niece of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, assumes a bigger role.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Rodney Wilson

Last season: 1–10

Top returners: Jr. G Kayla Montgomery; Sr. F Grace Shannon; So. G Jada Jeter; So. G Korryn Parker; So. F Tinyia Terrell.

Top newcomers: Sr. G Alexa Gilhuys; Fr. G Nya Howard; So. G Janiyaha Pickett.

Outlook: After a difficult one-win season a year ago, the Cavaliers hope to bounce back with a new head coach in Wilson. Caroline will rely on defense.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Antwaun Gay

Last season: 8–3

Top returners: So. PG Kendall Scott, Jr. G T’Laya Johnson.

Top newcomers: Fr. G/F Taliyah Alexander, Maya Johnson.

Outlook: Four starters, including leading scorer M’laya Ainsworth, transferred out, but the Chargers have some skill returning, led by Scott, who was named third-team All-Area as a freshman.

COURTLAND

Coach: Judy Andros

Top returners: Sr. F Janeah Bell, Sr. G Grace Whitenack.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Olivia Hilliard, Fr. F Kiyah Lewis.

Outlook: Coming off a pandemic-shortened six-game season, the Cougars will be young but hope to improve with time.

CULPEPER

Coach: Tony Majors

Last season: 3-7

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Mike McCombs

Last season: 5–5

Top returners: Sr. F McKenna Warren, Sr. G Trinity Washington, Jr. F Destiny Washington, Jr. G Saniya Brown.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Ange Hyonkeu, Fr. G Leila Hackley.

Outlook: The Cyclones are young but welcome back several players who did not play last season.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Tameka Christopher

Last season: 7–5

Top returners: Sr. Amath Chol, Sr. Isabel Whitman, Jr, Kayanna Cloud, Jr. Zaniya Young, So. Logan Conner

Top newcomers: Sr. Teagan Thompson, Sr. Lilli Watkins, Jr. Zahriah Bumbrey, Jr. C’Niyah Turner, So. Zyonna Bumbrey, Fr. Nevaeh Brown, Fr. Jordan Carter.

Outlook: The Jackets return most of the nucleus of last season’s Region 3B runner-up team.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Greg Ellis

Top players: Briana Ellis, Morgan Davidson, Haylee Callahan, Madison Sobota, Alannah Breen.

Outlook: The Foxes’ numbers are down, and they will look to improve after a 58–25 opening loss at Riverbend.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Bob Orchant

Last season: 1–9

Top returners: Sr. F Cat Tracy, Jr. G Emma Siefker.

Top newcomers: So. F Kelly Ross, Fr. G Kiney Rauleson, Ellie Cox, Fr. F Kailey Gaquerill.

Outlook: The Knights are young and will rely on hustle and enthusiasm to stay competitive.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Nick Schreck

Last season: 15-0, Class 4 state champions

Top returners: Jr. G Olivia McGhee, Jr. G Sylvie Jackson, Sr. Kyla Banks, Sr. Emion Byers, Jr. Janie Smith, So. Nina Fenster.

Top newcomers: Jr. Nicole Creel

Outlook: The Lions return Division I prospects McGhee and Jackson from their state title team. Banks, Byers and Smith are capable role players to help the Lions make another deep postseason run.

ORANGE

Coach: Corey Edmonds

Last season: 1–13 (1–11 district)

Top returners: Jr. G Olivia Sciabbarrasi, Jr. G Maggie Johnson, Jr. G Riley Harrington.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Laney Fayard.

Outlook: The backcourt should be the Hornets’ strength as they strive to be competitive in the Jefferson District.

PRIVATE SCHOOLSFREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Joe Flores

Last season: Did not play

Top returners: Sr. F Morgan Griffis, Sr. G Bella Izadi, Sr. F Grayson Scott, Sr. G Taylor Thomas.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Layna Thomas-, Fr. G Hannah Williamson.

Outlook: Four returning seniors, including two (Taylor and Izadi) who could reach 1,000 career points this season, have the Eagles optimistic after being forced to miss last season.

