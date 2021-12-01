High school girls basketball: Riverbend romps past King George in opener

Coming off respective eight-win seasons, King George's girls traveled to Riverbend to open up the 2021-22 girls' basketball season Tuesday night.
King George opened the game with four quick points, but that would be the last time that the Foxes would lead. The Bears tightened up on defense and outscored King George 19-4 the rest of the quarter en route to a 58-25 win.
In the first half, the Bears clamped down on defense forcing countless turnovers and bad shots by the Foxes.
Junior Nia Henley led the way for the Bears with 13 points. The guard was everywhere on offense and defense, making needed shots and forcing King George into some tough spots.
King George was led by Briana Ellis' eight points.
The Foxes were in a tough spot in this game. They had fewer players compared to Riverbend and during the game they lost one player to an injury so only one player was able to rest, while Riverbend was able to swap out players freely, sometimes swapping out everyone on the court at one point.
“The numbers are down in King George and no one knows why we can’t get girls to come play basketball,” coach Greg Elli said.
“We have a lot of young girls this year that have not seen the floor a lot, trying to develop Morgan Davidson into a point guard, we had success the last 5-6 years, but now it’s our turn to struggle.”
Riverbend coach Nate Grosskopf still sees room for improvement.
"I like what I saw defensively," he said "I think we can be more a little more aggressive, we just need to be disciplined in our half-court defense, and make more of these layups.
“I thought our defensive communication could have been better throughout and our rebounding also a little bit of a concern, should be able to clean that up, it is still early to get some of the little things right”.
Next for the Bears is a home game against Courtland Monday. King George hosts Stafford next Tuesday.
King George 8 4 10 3 — 25
Riverbend 19 19 8 12 — 58
King George (0–1): Briana Ellis 8, Morgan Davidson 6, Haylee Callahan 5, Madison Sobota 3, Alannah Breen 3.
Riverbend (1–0): Nia Henley 13, Maniyah Alston 11, Haley Lanning 7, Aryauna Brent 6, Olivia Long 5, Shardae Williams 4, Jazzlyn Fernandez 3, Bailey Carter 3, Charlotte Mullinax 2, Hannah Alexander 2, Lydia Tanner 2