High school girls basketball: Riverbend romps past King George in opener

Coming off respective eight-win seasons, King George's girls traveled to Riverbend to open up the 2021-22 girls' basketball season Tuesday night.

King George opened the game with four quick points, but that would be the last time that the Foxes would lead. The Bears tightened up on defense and outscored King George 19-4 the rest of the quarter en route to a 58-25 win.

In the first half, the Bears clamped down on defense forcing countless turnovers and bad shots by the Foxes.

Junior Nia Henley led the way for the Bears with 13 points. The guard was everywhere on offense and defense, making needed shots and forcing King George into some tough spots.

King George was led by Briana Ellis' eight points.

The Foxes were in a tough spot in this game. They had fewer players compared to Riverbend and during the game they lost one player to an injury so only one player was able to rest, while Riverbend was able to swap out players freely, sometimes swapping out everyone on the court at one point.

“The numbers are down in King George and no one knows why we can’t get girls to come play basketball,” coach Greg Elli said.