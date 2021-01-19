High school girls basketball: Rookie coach Shegog has Stafford off to a strong start

Chay Shegog is passionate about basketball and the seven members of Stafford’s varsity girls basketball team are taking the same approach as their first-year coach.
The dynamic backcourt duo of Alia Carmichael and Iliana Floode combined for 48 points Tuesday night to spark the visiting Indians to a 64–33 victory over Commonwealth District rival Colonial Forge.
“How hard she worked us, especially in the first day of practice,” responded 35-point scorer Carmichael regarding her first impression of Shegog. “I knew she wanted something better for us—something to push us to our full potential.”
Assistant coach Derek Washington took charge of pregame warmups Monday night as Shegog was a late arrival after conducting basketball tryouts at Gayle Middle School. After succeeding longtime coach Carl Harris, Shegog and Washington are performing the rare challenge of coaching both the high school and middle school programs during the same winter.
“We love being around basketball and teaching the kids. And making it work,” said Shegog, who set numerous school records at Brooke Point High School prior to a four-year career at the University of North Carolina, followed by one season of WNBA ball and several years overseas. She is in her third year of teaching physical education at Gayle.
Coaching during the pandemic has its advantages and disadvantages. On the negative side, practice sessions are shorter and there is no student body present in gymnasiums to show its support and fire up the players.
But even with a smaller-than-normal squad size, Shegog likes the more compact schedule of games to be played.
“I love the constant playing because these girls are rising to the occasion. Everything we ask, they do it.
“I’m just blessed to have a group like this. We come in with a plan and we stick to this plan and execute it, we’ll be OK,” she said.
With no crowd of hand, Shegog’s voice could well be heard throughout the gym: shouting instructions to her troops or at times asking a referee for an explanation for a call.
“Sometimes I get a little passionate about it that I have to remember we’re not playing pickup,” Shegog said. “But that’s the atmosphere: I don’t want the kids playing in complete silence.”
Against the Eagles, the Indians (2–0) connected on 8 of 15 shots from the floor to race out to a 21–8 lead in the first quarter. Stafford scored the first six points of the second half to open up a 20-point advantage.
“We’re best friends. We hang together outside of school,” Carmichael said of her relationship with Floode, who had game-high 12 steals and six assists to go with her 13 points. Genesey Houston also was a leading contributor with eight points and eight rebounds, but saw limited playing time after suffering a hard fall late in the first half.
Kristen August paced Colonial Forge’s attack with 11 points. The Eagles (0-2) also received a strong effort from Riley Delcore coming off the bench.
Both teams are in action Wednesday. Colonial Forge travels to Brooke Point and Stafford plays at Massaponax.
|Stafford
|21
|13
|19
|11
|—
|65
|Colonial Forge
|8
|12
|6
|7
|—
|33
Stafford: Alia Carmichael 35, Iliana Floode 13, Magayle Managi 3, Tia Hoffman 2, Janaya Adebayo 3, Kristin Tolson 0, Genesis Houston 8. Totals: 25 11–20 64.
Colonial Forge: Kelli Coleman 1, Kristen Auguste 11, Payton Schwinn 2, Jenna Gray 5, Ashlee Fortier 5, Riley Delcore 6, Maya Thomas 0, Kyra Gatlin 0, Anjalia Bryant 5. Totals: 11 8–14 33.
3-pointers: Stafford 5 (Carmichael 5); Colonia Forge 3 (Auguste, Bryant, Fortier).
