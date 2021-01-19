High school girls basketball: Rookie coach Shegog has Stafford off to a strong start

But even with a smaller-than-normal squad size, Shegog likes the more compact schedule of games to be played.

“I love the constant playing because these girls are rising to the occasion. Everything we ask, they do it.

“I’m just blessed to have a group like this. We come in with a plan and we stick to this plan and execute it, we’ll be OK,” she said.

With no crowd of hand, Shegog’s voice could well be heard throughout the gym: shouting instructions to her troops or at times asking a referee for an explanation for a call.

“Sometimes I get a little passionate about it that I have to remember we’re not playing pickup,” Shegog said. “But that’s the atmosphere: I don’t want the kids playing in complete silence.”

Against the Eagles, the Indians (2–0) connected on 8 of 15 shots from the floor to race out to a 21–8 lead in the first quarter. Stafford scored the first six points of the second half to open up a 20-point advantage.