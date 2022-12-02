 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school girls' basketball season preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Allen White

Last season: 8–9 (4–7 district)

Top returners:  So. Leah Keyes, Sr. Kaycee Osorio, Sr. Camilla McKinney–Forbes.

Outlook: Keyes earned first-team all-district honors as a freshman and is already on college recruiters' radar. She and seniors Osorio & McKinney-Forbes form a strong nucleus as White takes over as coach.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Marquel Jones 

Last season: 4–16 (3–8 district)

Top returners: Sr. Kristen Auguste, Sr. Carly Brimhall, Sr. Payton Schwinn.

Top newcomers: Jr. Anjalia Bryant, So. Marin Curtin.

Outlook: The Eagles aim for improvement after the return of several holdovers and newcomers who missed last season due to injuries. 

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Ramon Hounshell

Last season: 19–3 (12–0 district)

Top returners: Jr. G Takiera Ramey, Sr. F LaKaiya Butcher, Sr. F Gabby Athy, Sr. F Kiersten Bowler.

Top newcomer: Sr. C Saniya Hymes.

Outlook: First-team all-district picks Ramey and Butcher combined for 24 points and nine assists per game last year for the unbeaten district champions. They should get some help inside from Hymes, a transfer from Maryland, as the Panthers defend their title after an ambitious non-district schedule.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Ben Sargent

Last season: 8–14 (3–9 district)

Top returners: Sr. Taleah Gaither, Sr. Tiara Bigelow, Sr. Molly Ferland, So. Liz Harley.

Top newcomers: So. Tamia Nelson, So. Laniyah Wright.

 Outlook: The young Wildcats are hoping that Wright (shoulder) and Gaither (ACL) can recover from surgeries that keep them out last season. They'll miss four-year starting point guard Emma Stalteri.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Clinton Lloyd

Last season: 11–7 (8–3 district)

Top returners: Sr. F Naomi Glass, Sp. G Tori Barnes, So. C Daysha Salgado.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Detinee Salgado.

Outlook: The Salgado sisters should team with Glass and Barnes, who ran the point as a freshman, to make the Wolverines competitive.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Wayne Via

Last season: 16–6 (8–3 district)

Top returners: Sr. PG Nia Henley, Sr. G Aryauna Brent, Sr. F/C Bailey Carter, Sr. C Shardae Williams, Jr. G Maniyah Alston, Jr. F Hannah Alexander.

Top newcomers: So. G Charlotte Mullinax, Jr. G/F Oliva Long, Sr. G Shavia Davis.

Outlook: Henley, the reigning Commonwealth District player of the year, has signed with the Naval Academy and leads a veteran team with hopes of advancing in regional play.

STAFFORD

Coach: Chay Shegog

Last season: 0–9 (0–6 district)

Top returners: So. F Ava Moulton, Jr. G Brianna Mascorro.

Top newcomers: Fr. G Kori Butler, Fr. G Kalaia Handy.

Outlook: The Indians are low on numbers but hope to get a boost from freshmen Butler and Handy, who played on Drew's middle-school championship team last season.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Rodney Wilson

Last season: 9–9 (6–6 district)

Top players: Jr. Korryn Parker, r. Kayla Montgomery, Jr. Tiniya Terrell, So. Nya Howard.

Top newcomers: Fr. Kayla Veney, Fr. Lilyanah Johnson, Jr. Alia Fields, Sr. Alecia Fields.

Outlook: The Cavaliers (1–1) placed four scorers in double figures in their opening win over King William.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Brian Lanning

Last season: 10–12 (8–5 district)

Top returners:  Sr. Haley Lanning, Sr. Kailana Reed.

Top newcomers: Sr. G Leah Schoonover, So. Caitlyn Lanning, Fr. Natalie Lanning.

Outlook: New coach Brian Lanning will count on three of his daughters as contributors after standout point guard Kendall Parker transferred to a private school and Maya Johnson was lost to injury.

COURTLAND

Coach: Judy Andros

Last season: 16–8 (12–1 district)

Top returners: Sr. G Janay Hill, So. G Zoie Hooks.

Top newcomers: Sr. F Jay'lenia Thomas, Fr. F Airyana Maze.

Outlook: All five starters from last season graduated, leaving the Cougars in rebuilding mode. Hill returned from two knee injuries to become a contributor last year.

CULPEPER

Coach: Corey Hutcherson

Last season: 5–17 (4–9 district)

Top returners: Sr. C/F Autumn Fairfax, So. G/F Kelley Hutcherson, Jr. F Susie Ishmael, Jr. G Ella Corbin. 

Top newcomers: Fr. G Amya Robinson, Sr. F Maylee Regan, So. F Emma Carson.

Outlook: The return of all-district selections Fairfax and Hutcherson gives the Blue Devils optimism for improvement.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Mike McCombs

Last season: 20–3 (11–1 district), district and Region 4B champions.

Top returners: Sr. F Destiny Washington, So. G Ange Hyonkeu, Sr. G Saniya Brown.

Top newcomers: So. G Leila Hackley, So. G Mia Tinsley.

Outlook: The Cyclones graduated two all-region players from their most successful team ever but have a strong nucleus of Washington, Hyonkue and Brown returning.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Tameka Chrstopher

Last season: 11–10 (5–8 district)

Top returners: Sr. Kayanna Cloud, Sr. Zaniya Young, Jr. Logan Conner.

Top newcomers: Jr. F/C Kayla Shepherd, Jr. G Talia Henson, Fr. Harmony Jones, Fr. Layla Taylor, Fr. Alexia Robinson.

Outlook: The Yellow Jackets hope to contend in the region with a mix of veterans and newcomers.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Greg Ellis

Last season: 9–11 (5–8 district)

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Bob Orchant

Last season: 0–20 (0–13 district)

Top returners: Kelly Ross, Emma Siefker.

Top newcomers: Hayley Searles, Mariah Patterson.

Outlook: The Knights hope the determination and hustle that kept them competitive in many games last season will translate into victories.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT 

LOUISA

Coach: Nick Schreck

Last season: 19–4 (13–1 district)

Top returners: Sr. G Sylvie Jackson, Sr. Janie Smith, Jr. Nina Fenster, Sr. Nicole Creel.

Outlook:  Jackson will lead the Lions' bid for a second state title in three years after Olivia McGhee, a Virginia commitment, transferred to IMG Academy.

ORANGE

Coach: Corey Edmunds

Last season: 4–17 (1–13 district)

NORTHERN NECK DISTRICT

COLONIAL BEACH

Last season: 6-9 (3-1 district)

WESTMORELAND

Coach: Michael Fisher

Last season: 6–12 (4–4 district)

Top returners: Sr. G Ce'niya Candia, Sr. F  Janiyah Gaskins, Jr. G/F Laylah Clarke. 

Top newcomers: So. Janaya Moore, So. Skylah Delaney.

Outlook: Candia, a first-team all-district selection at point guard, and second-teamer Gaskins lead a team with district title aspirations.

 PRIVATE SCHOOLS

FREDERICKSBURG CHRISTIAN

Coach: Jeff Shaeffer

Last season: 9–11

Top returners: So. G Rylie Johnson, So. G Laney Thomas.

Top newcomers: Jr. F Sarah Storke, Jr. F Emma Minnick, Fr. G Amri Donado.

Outlook: All five of last year's starters graduated, leaving the Eagles with no seniors and only two juniors.

