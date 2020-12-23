High school girls' basketball: Short-handed Massaponax holds off Spotsylvania in opener

“I think we started slow, but we got it back together and pushed through,” said Massaponax senior forward Raine Tweedy, who finished with a team-high18 points, including two free throws with 25 seconds left to seal the deal.

Despite the mounting pressure and signs of wear, the Panthers managed to covert all 10 of their free throws in the second half.

“I definitely feel very happy we were able to come back and get ourselves back together and gain our composure. We have to work more on our consistency shooting, but for our first game, I thought we did really well,” Tweedy added. “We found out right before the game one of our players was ineligible and that was a real shame. We did really well adjusting to that fact.”

Tekiera Ramey had a double-double for the winners with 10 points and 10 steals, while Leah Schoonover gave the Panthers needed outside scoring, finishing with 11 points.

“It was rough, I told the girls they would have to play a lot,” Hounshell said. “ . . . Jarnee stepped up big for us tonight. I give [the Knights] credit for doing a great job. Last year, we probably beat them by 70 points. The coaches did an excellent job and the girls played well.”