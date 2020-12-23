High school girls' basketball: Short-handed Massaponax holds off Spotsylvania in opener

Less than a week ago, Travis Payne received the surprising news that he would become the new head coach of the Spotsylvania girls basketball team.
Jurneee Dorsey received a similar notice when she and six of her Massaponax teammates took the court to play their season opener against Spotsylvania Wednesday night.
Maybe not as gigantic a task as Payne’s, but significant nevertheless. The Panthers were temporarily being asked to fill the shoes of standout Amria Roy, who is ineligible to suit up until next month.
Dorsey, a 6-foot junior, held her own, grabbing 10 rebounds, blocking two shots and scoring seven points in helping Massaponax to its opening 57–51 victory.
Coach Ramon Hounshell and his staff had their hands full for much of the evening attempting to slow down the high-octane Knights attack. Sparked by the play of Haleigh Perkins, Mariah Evans and Zaniah Lucas, Spotsylvania raced to a 12–0 lead, regrouped after a sluggish second quarter and used a 13–2 run to close to within four points with just over two minutes remaining.
Despite taking several hard body collisions, Perkins took charge in the second half when she scored 19 of her game-high 28 points. Evans also was instrumental in leading the Knights, grabbing 13 rebounds, scoring 13 points and handing out seven assists.
“I think we started slow, but we got it back together and pushed through,” said Massaponax senior forward Raine Tweedy, who finished with a team-high18 points, including two free throws with 25 seconds left to seal the deal.
Despite the mounting pressure and signs of wear, the Panthers managed to covert all 10 of their free throws in the second half.
“I definitely feel very happy we were able to come back and get ourselves back together and gain our composure. We have to work more on our consistency shooting, but for our first game, I thought we did really well,” Tweedy added. “We found out right before the game one of our players was ineligible and that was a real shame. We did really well adjusting to that fact.”
Tekiera Ramey had a double-double for the winners with 10 points and 10 steals, while Leah Schoonover gave the Panthers needed outside scoring, finishing with 11 points.
“It was rough, I told the girls they would have to play a lot,” Hounshell said. “ . . . Jarnee stepped up big for us tonight. I give [the Knights] credit for doing a great job. Last year, we probably beat them by 70 points. The coaches did an excellent job and the girls played well.”
Payne, who guided Spotsylvania’s baseball program to a state title in 2018, also saw reason for optimism.
“Preaching hard work to [the [players],” he said. “Letting them know I wouldn’t have come in if I wasn’t invested in the program or them. And in a quick turnaround, they bought it.”
In their next scheduled games, Massaponax entertains Courtland on Dec. 30, while Spotsylvania plays host to Chancellor on New Year’s Day.
