High school girls lacrosse: Colonial Forge looks to slay the giant when it faces Langley in Class 6 championship

Mary Ellen Schuster and her Colonial Forge teammates have concocted a vivid image of the invaders from the north, a stick-wielding band of Saxons not especially known for their mercy.
“We immediately think about the stereotypical D–I lacrosse athlete: 6-feet tall, blond, tan, threatening—super big and super aggressive,” Schuster said. “So we’re definitely scared.”
To be sure, Langley has done plenty to strike fear in the hearts of opponents this season. The unbeaten Saxons (15–0) have outscored foes 262–78 and enter Saturday’s Class 6 state championship fresh off their most recent conquest, a 14–5 thrashing of fellow Fairfax County girls lacrosse heavyweight W.T. Woodson in Tuesday’s semifinals.
Despite watching film of several Saxons games, fourth-year Colonial Forge coach Nate Medic uncovered precious little for his team to exploit.
“They’ve got speed, there’s nothing that glaringly jumps off the tape that shows you there’s a weak point,” Medic said. “They have some experience, too.”
Langley comes to Stafford County looking to defend its title; the Saxons hoisted the 2019 state championship trophy, and the 2020 campaign fell victim to the coronavirus pandemic.
By contrast, the Eagles (12–1) are making their first appearance in the title game. Colonial Forge advanced to the state semifinals back in 2017, falling to Centreville.
Schuster attributed Colonial Forge’s run this spring to a bond years in the making. She’s played lacrosse alongside many of her current Eagles teammates since the fourth grade. The team’s nucleus sticks together in the offseason, competing in winter leagues at The St. James sports complex in Springfield and the Fredericksburg Field House and in tournaments up and down the East Coast.
“We’re friends on and off the field, and you can tell when we play,” said Schuster, who was named the Commonwealth District’s co-player of the year. “We make connections that wouldn’t just be there from the game. They’re on a deeper level.”
After cruising through the regular season with few blips, the Eagles were forced to dig deep after yielding four consecutive goals to John Champe early on in a Region 6B quarterfinal. A furious rally led the Eagles to a 14–11 comeback victory and the sense that they were playing with house money.
“When we came out on the other side of that one,” said Medic, “there was just a feeling in the locker room of ‘Why not us?’ ”
Patriot offered but token resistance in the semifinals, and the Eagles avenged their only loss of the season when they beat Battlefield 14–8 in the Region 6B title game.
“It all seemed to click at the right time,” Medic said.
Schuster acknowledged that it’ll be an uphill battle on Saturday, even with Colonial Forge defending its home turf. But if the Eagles can control a majority of the draws—as well as their nerves—an upset could be in order.
“We’re excited to come in as the underdog, as the team no one expects to win,” she said. “We take pride in that reputation.”
