High school girls lacrosse: Colonial Forge looks to slay the giant when it faces Langley in Class 6 championship

Schuster attributed Colonial Forge’s run this spring to a bond years in the making. She’s played lacrosse alongside many of her current Eagles teammates since the fourth grade. The team’s nucleus sticks together in the offseason, competing in winter leagues at The St. James sports complex in Springfield and the Fredericksburg Field House and in tournaments up and down the East Coast.

“We’re friends on and off the field, and you can tell when we play,” said Schuster, who was named the Commonwealth District’s co-player of the year. “We make connections that wouldn’t just be there from the game. They’re on a deeper level.”

After cruising through the regular season with few blips, the Eagles were forced to dig deep after yielding four consecutive goals to John Champe early on in a Region 6B quarterfinal. A furious rally led the Eagles to a 14–11 comeback victory and the sense that they were playing with house money.

“When we came out on the other side of that one,” said Medic, “there was just a feeling in the locker room of ‘Why not us?’ ”

Patriot offered but token resistance in the semifinals, and the Eagles avenged their only loss of the season when they beat Battlefield 14–8 in the Region 6B title game.