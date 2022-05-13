High school girls soccer: Brimhall rises to occasion, lifts Colonial Forge past Massaponax

Colonial Forge junior Carly Brimhall expends most of her energy at center back, outmuscling or outhustling opponents who’ve managed to penetrate her team’s end of the field.

But recently, when Eagles head coach Brian Foley approached her about a new role halfway across the pitch for corner kicks, Brimhall didn’t take offense—she happily provided it.

“One of the things we talked about at practice this week was that we’d put Carly in that position because of how aggressive she is,” Foley said. “She rises about six feet above everybody sometimes.”

On Friday evening, Brimhall elevated the Eagles by heading home the winning goal in a thrilling 2–1 victory over Massaponax. The victory clinched the regular-season Commonwealth District title for unbeaten Colonial Forge (14–0).

“I just think we’ve become super close and everyone gives it everything they’ve got and works hard every day,” Brimhall said. “That just pays off in the end.”

Both sides entered Friday’s regular-season finale dealing with a key absence. Junior Ava Kertgate, the Eagles’ leading scorer at striker, was out sick. On the Panthers’ side, longtime head coach Tim Fetner missed the contest while attending his son’s wedding

Massaponax (12–2) struck first, going ahead 1–0 when sophomore Avery White’s long-range strike skirted past the fingertips of Colonial Forge goalkeeper Alexa Adams in the seventh minute.

Throughout their undefeated run, Foley said, the Eagles have used an analogy of building a house. Surrendering an early goal didn’t prove enough to shake their foundation.

“Facing adversity, everyone’s part of the wall holding us up,” said Foley, who made use of a deep bench by utilizing a 16-player rotation on Friday.

Junior midfielder Maci Landell netted the equalizer off a close-range header in the 15th minute, and the match went into halftime tied 1–1. Landell also set into motion the winning score.

Off a corner, Brimhall got her head on an initial attempt that was turned away by Massaponax’s Marleyna Parrett at point-blank range. Underrated, Brimhall followed up her shot moments later for the goal.

Both teams advance to next week’s district tournament, which begins Tuesday, and will also qualify for separate regional tournaments.

“That is the best thing for us, especially going into regional play,” said Massaponax assistant coach Cassie Smith. “It’s good to see teams with this athletic ability and talent.”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.