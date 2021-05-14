High school girls soccer: Brooke Point, Riverbend battle to Commonwealth District draw

At the conclusion of each match, Riverbend girls soccer coach David Wessel tosses a miniature MLS soccer ball to the player who, in his eyes, excelled most on the pitch. That player then writes her name and the date inside one of the hexagonal patches to commemorate their performance.

So far this spring, most of the signatures belong to Bears defenders. Riverbend received another stout outing from its back line on Friday evening but struggled to convert possession into points in a 1–1 overtime draw with Brooke Point.

At times, goals eluded the Bears by the narrowest of margins. Junior Madison Bauserman fired a shot off the crossbar from point-blank range just a few minutes into the contest, and Riverbend (1–3–1) outshot Brooke Point 5–0 over the first 40 minutes.

“We were getting through, we just couldn’t finish at all,” said Riverbend senior defender Charlotte Patton. “We have to be better on our first touch.”

Part of that inability had to do with Brooke Point’s sibling stopping duo of Amara and Kyrie Codd. Kyrie Codd, a Biola (Calif.) University-bound senior, anchored the Black–Hawks from her perch at center back, while Amara finished with seven saves in goal.