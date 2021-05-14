High school girls soccer: Brooke Point, Riverbend battle to Commonwealth District draw

At the conclusion of each match, Riverbend girls soccer coach David Wessel tosses a miniature MLS soccer ball to the player who, in his eyes, excelled most on the pitch. That player then writes her name and the date inside one of the hexagonal patches to commemorate their performance.
So far this spring, most of the signatures belong to Bears defenders. Riverbend received another stout outing from its back line on Friday evening but struggled to convert possession into points in a 1–1 overtime draw with Brooke Point.
At times, goals eluded the Bears by the narrowest of margins. Junior Madison Bauserman fired a shot off the crossbar from point-blank range just a few minutes into the contest, and Riverbend (1–3–1) outshot Brooke Point 5–0 over the first 40 minutes.
“We were getting through, we just couldn’t finish at all,” said Riverbend senior defender Charlotte Patton. “We have to be better on our first touch.”
Part of that inability had to do with Brooke Point’s sibling stopping duo of Amara and Kyrie Codd. Kyrie Codd, a Biola (Calif.) University-bound senior, anchored the Black–Hawks from her perch at center back, while Amara finished with seven saves in goal.
The Bears finally broke through in the 35th minute. Senior Lauren Peyton timed her run perfectly on a through ball and fired a cross to senior Kaelyn McDaniel, who beat Amara Codd on the far post.
In a two of halves, the Black–Hawks greatly preferred the narrative that took hold over the second 40 minutes. Brooke Point coach Caitie Cavalier tweaked her formation to have the defense push up more and stressed maintaining possession in the midfield.
The strategy yielded the Black–Hawks (2–0–1) their first true scoring chances, and with 17:32 left in regulation Riley Goger netted the equalizer off a corner.
“We started out a little slower than we wanted to, but I think that second half and the overtime was how we play and what we’re good at,” Cavalier said.
Neither team threatened seriously during either of two five-minute extra periods, and the referee blew his whistle as Brooke Point was mounting one final push into the 18’, much to the Black–Hawks’ chagrin.
On Tuesday, Brooke Point hosts Commonwealth District powerhouse Mountain View, while Riverbend faces North Stafford at home.
Joey LoMonaco: 540/368-5045
@joeylomonaco