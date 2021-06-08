High school girls soccer: Chancellor blanks James Monroe to stay unbeaten

Madison Heischman concedes it’s not the most elegant offensive strategy ever devised. But when it comes to scoring chances, the Chancellor senior and her fellow forwards are more concerned with quantity than quality.

“As bad as it sounds,” said Heischman, “we’d rather just kind of throw shots at the net and hope that some of them go in rather than try to set up the perfect shot every single time.”

The Chargers’ high-volume approach has come across loud and clear this spring. Entering Tuesday’s Battlefield District 4–0 victory over James Monroe, Chancellor (8–0) was averaging more than 25 shots per game.

The Chargers actually outpaced their average in a their shutout of the Yellow Jackets, bombarding James Monroe goalie Zoe Hughes with 27 shots in a match that was called with 14 minutes remaining in the second half due to lightning.

Chancellor’s electric offense struck quickly. In the ninth minute, midfielder Caitlyn Bergeman lured Hughes off her line and beat the keeper low for the game’s first goal.

Later in the half, Heischman scored twice in a one-minute, 50-second span as the Chargers went ahead 3–0 after 40 minutes of play. The first of her two tallies came via header off a well-placed cross from junior Ella Newman.