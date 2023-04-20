The Colonial Forge girls’ soccer team realizes that not every opponent will test its resolve on the pitch. Instead, the Eagles have turned to intrinsic motivation to reach their long-term goals.

“We’ve talked about all setting our own expectations for ourselves,” Eagles coach Brian Foley said. “Not all games are going to be 1–1 or 2–1.”

Some will be 6–0, like Wednesday’s shutout of previously unbeaten Brooke Point. Behind a hat trick from Maci Landel and a pair of goals from Ava Kertgate, the Eagles (7–0–1) established themselves as the clear team to beat moving forward in the Commonwealth District.

In their first seven contests, all victories, the Black–Hawks enjoyed an athletic advantage afforded by a trio of Division-1 bound starters. Led by goalkeeper Amara Codd (Coastal Carolina), forward Lauren Sanders (American) and midfielder Emily Lenhard (Maryland), Brooke Point had rarely faced a threat on its own end of the field.

“Teams wouldn’t usually press us, and that changes the dynamic,” said first-year Black–Hawks coach Jono Rollins. “That was the first time somebody pressed us on our sides of the field. Normally, they’re afraid and they’re sitting back.”

The Eagles showed no such reticence, pinning the ball deep from the opening kick and refusing to back off. Kertgate opened up a personal 2–0 lead midway through the first half, taking advantage of the Black–Hawks’ high line to time her runs and beat Codd 1-on-1 in inside the 18’.

Both goals were the product of long balls sent sailing down the middle of the field.

“Those aren’t high school passes,” Foley said.

While Kertgate and Landel are both seniors, the Eagles have plenty of promise surrounding the future. Speedy freshman Kailey Hill supplied an assist and scored a goal during the second half. Another freshman, Caitlyn Shell, was credited with an assist.

“We have a lot of talented girls who move the ball fast and have an expectation of how to play,” Foley said. To meet that level as a freshman and come in and impart yourself is impressive.”

For Brooke Point, Wednesday’s setback was a reminder that the whole field is up for grabs when facing comparable talent. The Black-Hawks also know they’ll get another shot at the Eagles (and possibly two or three).

“We’re ready for them next time,” Rollins said. “Eyes open.”