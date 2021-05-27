High school girls soccer: Eagles tame Wildcats to avenge earlier defeat

After falling to Mountain View by one goal on a penalty kick with six minutes remaining in a contest earlier this season, the Colonial Forge girls soccer team was determined to avoid a repeat.
The Eagles used three second-half goals to power their way to a 5-3 Commonwealth District home victory Thursday night and hand the Wildcats their first defeat of the season.
Colonial Forge (6-2) got two goals each from Ava Kertgate and Maci Landel to earn the victory. Maria Walsh added another score and Rose McHugh and Jenna Roers had one assist each.
Kertgate said it “felt amazing” to avenge the earlier setback to the Wildcats (8-1).
“I honestly came in here hoping to win. My team and I were very motivated,” Kertgate said. “We pushed through to the end and we got what I felt like we deserved. It felt great.”
Mountain View was paced by senior standout Ruby Darling’s two first-half goals. Cadee Hegarty scored the Wildcats’ lone second-half goal off an assist from Emily Winkels.
The Eagles became concerned when Darling knocked home two tallies in the first half to take a 2-1 lead, but they regrouped and controlled the remainder of the contest.
“Ruby is one of the best forwards I’ve seen, especially here in Stafford,” Kertgate said. “It was hard to see her score. But I believed in my team and we used our motivation to come back and score some goals, which led to the win.”
Colonial Forge head coach Dave Rombough said the Eagles played much smarter in the second half. He said he was proud of the way the team responded to Darling’s scores by spreading the field. He said it didn’t hurt to get two “fortuitous calls” that led to free kicks for Landel, a sophomore forward with a strong leg.
Landel said she rarely practices free kicks but she didn’t see any of her teammates stepping up to take them. Her scores gave the Eagles leads of 4-2 and 5-2 before Hegarty added the final tally of the night.
“Maci has got a heck of a foot on those free kicks,” Rombough said. “She doesn’t miss, that’s for sure.”
Colonial Forge will look to continue its momentum when it visits North Stafford on Tuesday before closing the regular season at unbeaten Massaponax next Thursday. With the Region 6B playoffs around the corner, the Eagles are hoping to go into the postseason on a roll.
“The key is to keep it going,” Rombough said. “We have to play a little bit smarter every game. We have to play a bit more organized every game and take what the defense gives us … We’re trying to get one percent better every day in order to make sure we get the results we want.”
The Wildcats may have entered the contest undefeated, but head coach Fernando Ramos said they’re still searching for an identity.
Mountain View closes the regular season at Massaponax Tuesday. Ramos said the Wildcats were seeking to use the games against Colonial Forge and Massaponax as playoff tune-ups knowing they could face a similarly dangerous opponent in Albemarle in the Region 5D tournament.
“We’ve spent the whole year trying to figure out tactically what is the best situation for our group,” Ramos said. “Even though we lost tonight the one positive I’ll take away is we finally found the tactical approach that we want. That’s basically what we’re going to move forward with.”
