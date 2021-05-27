High school girls soccer: Eagles tame Wildcats to avenge earlier defeat

Colonial Forge head coach Dave Rombough said the Eagles played much smarter in the second half. He said he was proud of the way the team responded to Darling’s scores by spreading the field. He said it didn’t hurt to get two “fortuitous calls” that led to free kicks for Landel, a sophomore forward with a strong leg.

Landel said she rarely practices free kicks but she didn’t see any of her teammates stepping up to take them. Her scores gave the Eagles leads of 4-2 and 5-2 before Hegarty added the final tally of the night.

“Maci has got a heck of a foot on those free kicks,” Rombough said. “She doesn’t miss, that’s for sure.”

Colonial Forge will look to continue its momentum when it visits North Stafford on Tuesday before closing the regular season at unbeaten Massaponax next Thursday. With the Region 6B playoffs around the corner, the Eagles are hoping to go into the postseason on a roll.

“The key is to keep it going,” Rombough said. “We have to play a little bit smarter every game. We have to play a bit more organized every game and take what the defense gives us … We’re trying to get one percent better every day in order to make sure we get the results we want.”