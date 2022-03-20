High school girls soccer: In honor of their late mother, Kaitlyn, Kristina Venzen will give it their all for Massaponax

When Sara Frensley reviews old videos of youth league soccer games, one voice in the crowd stands out above all.

Regina Venzen later carried her role as one of the team moms into the Massaponax High School girls soccer program, where her twin daughters, Kaitlyn and Kristina, first emerged as standouts in 2019.

The twins are now seniors and reeling from the death of their mother in January at age 51.

With support from teammates like Frensley and the Panthers’ coaching staff, Kaitlyn and Kristina are still able to smile as they reflect on their mother’s legacy.

They’ve pledged to use her memory as fuel to power Massaponax toward a deep postseason run this spring.

The Panthers have decided to dedicate this season to Regina Venzen, who they remember as always optimistic and encouraging to all the players on the team.

“For as long as I can remember, Regina has always been the biggest cheerleader and the loudest voice in the stands and she raised her girls beautifully,” Frensley said. “I feel like she deserves a season in her name and for us to go far since she won’t be able to see that … We will always remember her energy and her optimism.”

Kaitlyn and Kristina said their mother was always involved in their activities, especially soccer. On days when they were tired and didn’t want to push through drills, she served as constant encouragement.

Kaitlyn, a senior forward, recalls her mother sitting in the pouring rain to watch games under an umbrella as she implored the team to play to the best of its ability.

Away from athletics, Regina Venzen was often up for random trips to the zoo or to Virginia Beach. The twins, along with their father, older brother and older sister, plan to honor Regina Venzen next week by going on those trips she was known to plan.

She also wanted the twins to have an 18th birthday party on March 20 and they did that, as well.

“She’s not here in person, but she’s here in spirit,” Kaitlyn said. “I wrote her on my cleats. I always remember that she wanted me to work hard in this sport. She told me that when I grow up I could go pro if I really wanted to. I always work hard and try my best at everything I do because it’s all for her.”

Kristina, a midfielder, is coming off of surgery to repair a torn ACL that she suffered in the regional playoffs last season.

After more than seven months of rehabilitation, she believes she’s 100 percent healthy. She said her mother never left her side throughout the procedure or rehab.

Kristina said she’s coped with the loss of her mother through prayer and a positive mindset.

“I think that I’m slowly doing better,” Kristina said. “When I think about my mom, I think that’s she’s achieved utter peace in heaven. When I ruminate about her being happy and at peace, I feel better. So I try to put it in that perspective.”

Frensley and Massaponax head coach Tim Fetner said they were initially angry after learning of Regina Venzen’s death.

They lamented that the twins won’t have their mother around for several major moments such as prom, senior night and graduation.

“I got past that [anger],” Fetner said. “Since we’ve been out here, it’s been easier for me to deal. I just try to hug them and love them.”

Regina Venzen was instrumental in her daughters being recruited to play collegiately at the University of Mary Washington.

A member of the Eagles’ coaching staff approached her during a Massaponax game last season and made a pitch to land the twins as a package deal.

They eventually accepted and Regina Venzen was ecstatic that Kaitlyn and Kristina would remain close to home.

“When she told us the Mary Washington coach wanted to talk to us and come to his school, at the time we were scared,” Kaitlyn said. “We were like, ‘We don’t want to do this.’ But she answered calls and talked to him until we were ready to start asking our own questions.”

The twins toured UMW recently and met the team for the first time. They said they were glad their mother gave them the push to go there.

But before they head off to four years of college soccer, they believe they have unfinished business at Massaponax.

The Panthers captured the Commonwealth District tournament title when they were freshmen in 2019 and lost to Albemarle in the region semifinals.

The pandemic thwarted a promising 2020 season. Massaponax went 9–1 during the regular season in 2021 before dropping their first playoff contest.

The Panthers return five first-team all-district performers, including Frensley and the twins. Frensley said Massaponax has been knocking on the door, but now “it’s time to knock it down.”

They have extra incentive to do so.

“Our mom was just so passionate about soccer and she wanted what’s best for us and what’s best for the team,” Kristina Venzen said. “So I feel like dedicating this season to her will justify how much she truly meant to each and every one of us … I just think she deserves it.”

Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526 tcoghill@freelancestar.com

