High school girls soccer preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Caitie Cavalier
Top players: Sr. MF Kyrie Codd, Jr. MF Hailey Askelson, Jr. F Kira Hawkins, So. F Lauren Sanders, So. GK Amara Codd, Fr. MF Emily Lenhard.
Outlook: The Black-Hawks have a mix of newcomers and veteran players, led by Kyrie Codd, who has committed to Division I Biola University.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: David Rombough
Top players: Sr. MF Avery Bonner, Sr. GK Ashlyn Trovinger , Jr. D Addyson Hecker, So. F Ava Kertgate, So. MF Maria Walsh, So. D Ava Hecker.
Outlook: Bonner, who plans to play at Lynchburg, and Trovinger return from a team that reached the 2019 state tournament and hope to return.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Tim Fetner
Top players: Jr. D Sara Frenzley, Jr. F Alexa Stohr, Jr. F Kaitlyn Venzen, Jr. MF Kristina Venzen, Sr. MF Taryn Saunders, Sr. D Gabby Spears, Sr. D Gabby White, Jr. MF Sam Brewer, Sr. MF Kendal Smith, Fr. F/MF Katie Heller, Fr. D Elizabeth Sielski.
Outlook: The Venzen sisters are two of four returning first-team all-region performers who should keep the Panthers competitive in their move up to Class 6.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Fernando Ramos
Top players: Sr. Ruby Darling, Sr. Catherine Ditmer, Sr. Emily WinkelsSo. F Molly Feland, Jr. F Alex Mullen, So. D Riley Cajohn.
Outlook: Darling, who is headed to West Virginia University, leads a team that expects to live up to the school's high standards. Ditmer (Virginia Wesleyan) and Winkels (Wesley) also have college plans.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Joanne Szymanski
Top players: Sr. Tami Owolabi, Sr. Peyton Miles, Sr. Hailey Smith, Jasmine Williams.
Outlook: A talented senior class missed out on the 2020 season, making this a rebuilding year. Owolabi, Miles and Smith have been varsity players since their freshman seasons.
RIVERBEND
Coach: David Wessel
Top players: Sr. F Lauren Peyton, Sr. D Charlotte Patton, Jr. GK Janesa Sanchez, Sr. MF Ally Juarez, Sr. D Jonna Berghoff, Jr. D Sofia Stallard, Jr. D Mary Kate Herndon, Jr. MF Madison Bauserman, Sr. MF Kaelyn McDaniel.
Outlook: Patton, who has started since her freshman year, looks to be the leader of a talented team that will try to integrate several new contributors into the lineup.
STAFFORD
Coach: Erin Dowd
Top players: Jr. Layla Trayler, Sr. Greta Lambert, So. Annabelle Harris, Jr. Savannah Minx, Sr. Shelby O'Dell, Sr. Angela Mouton, Sr. Sydney Tremblay, So. Grace Berck, Fr. Jaci Ailens, Fr. Tristan Yarber.
Outlook: The Indians will combine youth and experience in their effort to improve.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Jono Rollins
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Klint Jackson
Top players: Sr. D Yonna Bowden, Sr. F Alexis Duke, Sr. F Madison Heishmann, Fr. D Rachel Reid, Fr. D Savannah Dunnivan.
Outlook: A veteran team led by three-year captain Bowden should be bolstered by the arrival of standout freshman defenders Reed and Dunnivan.
COURTLAND
Coach: Taylor Oehm
Top players: Sr. MF Olivia Haynes, Sr. MF Madison McDermott, Sr. D Atlee Thompson, Sr. MF Hannah Aiken, Jr. F Amanda Trapp, Jr. D Rachael Low, Jr. D Emma Shropshire, Jr. GK Jorgia Winn, Fr. D Amber Ignudo.
Outlook: McDermott and Trapp, first-team all-district picks in 2019, lead an experienced team that hopes to uphold a strong school tradition.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Mike Garrett
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Randy Ryan
Top players: So. GK Zoe Hughes, Jr. MF Lesley Ventura. So. D Nadia Hughes, Jr. F Isabel Whitman, Sr. D Josie McKim, Jr. D Yamileth Abraham-Reyes, Jr. F Charlotte Snead.
Outlook: The Yellow Jackets have a mix of veterans and newcomers as they shoot for a spot in the Region 3B tournament.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Denise Flatley
Top players: Sr. MF Anna Ackerman, Jr. MF Lyndsey Knox, Jr. GK Haley Smith, So. F Kira Peter, So. MF Anna Shegogue, So. MF/D Sam Cupka. Jr. D Lucy Vendetti, Fr. Taylor Dutko, Fr. Summer Jenkins.
Outlook: A young team will rely on work ethic and cohesion to compete against the district's best teams.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Kylie McKeen
Top players: Sr. Natalie Swink, Sr. Leann West, Jr. Abby Counts, Fr. Natalie Buckley, Fr. Skyla Ripley, Fr. Aleigh Thrall.
Outlook: An influx of freshmen could supplement the Knights' veteran nucleus as they try to challenge the district's best teams.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
ORANGE
Coach: Dwayne Pugh
LOUISA
Coach: Deesh Battai
NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT
CULPEPER
Coach: Courtney Cox
Top players: Sr. F Amber Fairfax, So. D Autumn Fairfax, F. Meaghan Fay, F Eden Whiteside, Sr. MF Cejay Morgan, Fr. MF Alexa Galvez.
Outlook: The Fairfax sisters lead a balanced, veteran team that won both of its 2020 scrimmages before the season was canceled.