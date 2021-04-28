 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
High school girls soccer preview capsules
0 comments

High school girls soccer preview capsules

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Caitie Cavalier

Top players: Sr. MF Kyrie Codd, Jr. MF Hailey Askelson, Jr. F Kira Hawkins, So. F Lauren Sanders, So. GK Amara Codd, Fr. MF Emily Lenhard.

Outlook: The Black-Hawks have a mix of newcomers and veteran players, led by Kyrie Codd, who has committed to Division I Biola University.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: David Rombough

Top players: Sr. MF Avery Bonner, Sr. GK Ashlyn Trovinger , Jr. D Addyson Hecker, So. F Ava Kertgate, So. MF Maria Walsh, So. D Ava Hecker.

Outlook: Bonner, who plans to play at Lynchburg, and Trovinger return from a team that reached the 2019 state tournament and hope to return.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Tim Fetner

Top players: Jr. D Sara Frenzley, Jr. F Alexa Stohr, Jr. F Kaitlyn Venzen, Jr. MF Kristina Venzen, Sr. MF Taryn Saunders, Sr. D Gabby Spears, Sr. D Gabby White, Jr. MF Sam Brewer, Sr. MF Kendal Smith, Fr. F/MF Katie Heller, Fr. D Elizabeth Sielski.   

Outlook: The Venzen sisters are two of four returning first-team all-region performers who should keep the Panthers competitive in their move up to Class 6. 

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Fernando Ramos

Top players: Sr. Ruby Darling, Sr. Catherine Ditmer, Sr. Emily WinkelsSo. F Molly Feland, Jr. F Alex Mullen, So. D Riley Cajohn.

Outlook: Darling, who is headed to West Virginia University, leads a team that expects to live up to the school's high standards. Ditmer (Virginia Wesleyan) and Winkels (Wesley) also have college plans.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Joanne Szymanski

Top players: Sr. Tami Owolabi, Sr. Peyton Miles, Sr. Hailey Smith, Jasmine Williams.

Outlook: A talented senior class missed out on the 2020 season, making this a rebuilding year. Owolabi, Miles and Smith have been varsity players since their freshman seasons.

RIVERBEND

Coach:  David Wessel

Top players: Sr. F Lauren Peyton, Sr. D Charlotte Patton, Jr. GK Janesa Sanchez, Sr. MF Ally Juarez, Sr. D Jonna Berghoff, Jr. D Sofia Stallard, Jr. D Mary Kate Herndon, Jr. MF Madison Bauserman, Sr. MF Kaelyn McDaniel.

Outlook: Patton, who has started since her freshman year, looks to be the leader of a talented team that will try to integrate several new contributors into the lineup.

STAFFORD

Coach: Erin Dowd

Top players: Jr. Layla Trayler, Sr. Greta Lambert, So. Annabelle Harris, Jr. Savannah Minx, Sr. Shelby O'Dell, Sr. Angela Mouton, Sr. Sydney Tremblay, So. Grace Berck, Fr. Jaci Ailens, Fr. Tristan Yarber.

Outlook: The Indians will combine youth and experience in their effort to improve.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Jono Rollins

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Klint Jackson

Top players: Sr. D Yonna Bowden, Sr. F Alexis Duke, Sr. F Madison Heishmann, Fr. D Rachel Reid, Fr. D Savannah Dunnivan.

Outlook: A veteran team led by three-year captain Bowden should be bolstered by the arrival of standout freshman defenders Reed and Dunnivan.  

COURTLAND

Coach: Taylor Oehm

Top players: Sr. MF Olivia Haynes, Sr. MF Madison McDermott, Sr. D Atlee Thompson, Sr. MF Hannah Aiken, Jr. F Amanda Trapp, Jr. D Rachael Low, Jr. D Emma Shropshire, Jr. GK Jorgia Winn, Fr. D Amber Ignudo.

Outlook: McDermott and Trapp, first-team all-district picks in 2019, lead an experienced team that hopes to uphold a strong school tradition.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Mike Garrett

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Randy Ryan

Top players:  So. GK Zoe Hughes, Jr. MF Lesley Ventura. So. D Nadia Hughes, Jr. F Isabel Whitman, Sr. D Josie McKim, Jr. D Yamileth Abraham-Reyes, Jr. F Charlotte Snead.

Outlook: The Yellow Jackets have a mix of veterans and newcomers as they shoot for a spot in the Region 3B tournament.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Denise Flatley

Top players: Sr. MF Anna Ackerman, Jr. MF Lyndsey Knox, Jr. GK Haley Smith, So. F Kira Peter, So. MF Anna Shegogue, So. MF/D Sam Cupka. Jr. D Lucy Vendetti, Fr. Taylor Dutko, Fr. Summer Jenkins.

Outlook: A young team will rely on work ethic and cohesion to compete against the district's best teams.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Kylie McKeen

Top players: Sr. Natalie Swink, Sr. Leann West, Jr. Abby Counts, Fr. Natalie Buckley, Fr. Skyla Ripley, Fr. Aleigh Thrall.

Outlook: An influx of freshmen could supplement the Knights' veteran nucleus as they try to challenge the district's best teams.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

ORANGE

Coach: Dwayne Pugh

LOUISA

Coach: Deesh Battai

NORTHWESTERN DISTRICT

CULPEPER

Coach: Courtney Cox

Top players: Sr. F Amber Fairfax, So. D Autumn Fairfax, F. Meaghan Fay, F Eden Whiteside, Sr. MF Cejay Morgan, Fr. MF Alexa Galvez.

Outlook: The Fairfax sisters lead a balanced, veteran team that won both of its 2020 scrimmages before the season was canceled. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert