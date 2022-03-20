High school girls' soccer preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Katie Cavalier

Last season: 6–5–1

Top returnees: Jr. GK Amara Codd, So. MF Emily Lenhard, Jr. F Lauren Sanders.

Top newcomers: Fr. F Makayla Huppmenn, Jr. MF Melissa Espinoza.

Outlook: First-team All-Area picks Codd and Lenhard return to lead a defense that should be among the district’s best.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Brian Foley

Last season: 10–4, Region 6B semifinalists.

Top returnees: Sr. F Jenna Rogers, Jr. F Ava Kertgate, Jr. Ava Hecker, So. D Morgan Mesterhazy, Jr. D/MF Rose McHugh.

Top newcomers: Sr. MF Taryn Chance. Jr. D Carly Brimhall. So. F Nicole Alvardao. Fr. MF Ella Fulmer.

Outlook: Kertgate and Hecker return after notching 15 goals and 11 assists, respectively, in 2021 and should keep the Eagles in the district title race.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Tim Fetner

Last season: 9–2, district champions.

Top returnees: Sr. D Sara Franzely, Sr. F Alexa Stohr, Sr. F Kaitlyn Venzen, Sr. F Kristina Venzen, So. F Avery White, Sr. MF Sam Brewer, So, MF Halie Keller.

Top newcomers: Jr. MF Lindsey Sweet, So. D Grace Pope.

Outlook: With five returning first-team all-district performers, the Panthers are deep and experienced as they move down from Class 6 to Class 5 with their eyes on district and region titles.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Fernando Ramos

Last season: 9–3, Region 5D finalists

Top returnees: Sr. MF Cadee Hegarty, Sr. F Hailey Baltzell, Sr. F Alex Mullen, Sr. MF Hannah Taylor, Sr. D Lillianna Guerrero, Sr. MF Caitlyn Brenner, Sr. MF Lauren Forgas, Sr. D Breasha Rousseau.

Top newcomers: Fr. Tamia Nelson, So. Hannah Ross.

Outlook: Seven seniors who have committed to playing college soccer return and should mix with some talented newcomers to make the Wildcats contenders for district and regional titles.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Joanne Szymanski

Top returnees: Sr. MF/D Brianna Sabatino, Sr. D Abby Stevens, Sr. F Jasmine Williams, Sr. D Tessa Craig, Sr. MF Bella Adams.

Top newcomers: Fr. Gabby Entizne, Fr. Caitlyn Spencer.

Outlook: With a lot of youth, the Wolverines will look to a senior nucleus that includes last year’s leading scorer, Williams.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Pete Cinalli

Last season: 3–6–1

Top returnees: Sofia Stallard, Sarah Brooks, Raquel Johnson, Madison Bauserman, Javiera Sanchez, Emmy Mastroklos, Kate Herndon, Maggie Cason.

Top newcomers: Annalena Gibson, Kaylee Binns.

Outlook: The Bears have a new coach in Cinalli but plenty of experience as they try to contend with the district’s best opponents.

STAFFORD

Coach: Rebecca Dietz

Last season: 0–9

Top returnees: Jr. MF Grace Berck, Jr. MF Annabelle Harris, Jr. GK Tia Hoffman, Sr. F Savannah Minx, Jr. D Molly Murillo, Sr. D Layla Trayers, So. MF Jaci Allen.

Top newcomers: Fr. D Madison Sullivan, Fr. D Michaela Kessler.

Outlook: With plenty of experienced underclassmen returning, the Indians hope to make big strides this season.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Jono Rollins

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Klint Jackson

Last season: 9–1, district champions

Top returnees: Sr. MF Ella Newman, Sr. MF Caitlyn Bergemann, Sr. F Katy Bronski, Sr. D Izzy Gregory, Sr. D Jessica Silkensen, Sr, MF Jessi Bronski, So. D Savannah Dunivan.

Top newcomers: So. D. Bostyn Dodier, Fr. F Madelyn Franco, Fr. D Madisyn Dodier.

Outlook: Plenty of experience returns as the Chargers defend their 2021 district title, with some talented newcomers joining the lineup.

COURTLAND

Coach: Taylor Oehm

Last season: 7–4

Top returnees: Sr. D Rachel Low, Sr. D Emma Shropshire, Sr. GK Jorgia Winn, Sr. MF Suraia Abud, Jr. D Sydney Nevitt, So. F Amber Ignudo, So. MF/D Macy Shropshire.

Top newcomers: Jr. D Alex Hewson, Jr. MF Madison Watts, Jr. MF Delaney Holloran, Jr. F/MF Kaitlin Wells.

Outlook: A strong returning nucleus, particularly on the defensive half of the field, has the Cougars primed to compete for the district title.

CULPEPER

Coach: Courtney Cox

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Mike Garrett

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Randy Ryan

KING GEORGE

Coach: Rod Shriver

Last season: 2–6

Top returnees: Sr. GK Haley Smith, Sr. D Kendra Kraisser, Sr. D Lucy Vendetti, Sr. F Lindsey Knox, Sr. D Elise Simmons, Jr. D Sam Cupka Jr. MF Madison Greiber, Jr. D Maddie Kim, Jr. F Kira Peters, So. MF Summer Jenkins, So, Taylor Dutko.

Top newcomers: So. MF Reyna Cusworth, So. D Alannah Breen, Fr. MF Kylie Peters.

Outlook: The Foxes have a new coach but plenty of experienced returnees in their quest to improve.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Catie Wine

Top returnees: Sr.. MF Abby Counts, So. D Natalie Buckley, Jr. D/MF Sierra Storm, Jr. F/MF Mak Robinson, Jr. D/MF Izzy Robinson, So, MF/F Skyla Ripley, So. MF/F Aleigh Thrall.

Top newcomers: Fr. D Anna Weiderhold, So. F/F Rozzalyn Jackson.

Outlook: With Counts and the Robinson twins, the Knights should have a strong midfield presence.