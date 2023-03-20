Rarely in the past 18 months have Delaney Holloran or Madison Watts walked off a high school field on the losing end of the score.

Both seniors were key cogs in helping Courtland reach the last two VHSL Class 4 state field hockey championship games. And each starts at midfield for the Cougars’ girls’ soccer team, which posted a 14-3-1 record last spring and went unbeaten against Battlefield District competition until losing 3-1 to rival Eastern View in the Region 4B playoff semifinals.

Neither has won a state title, but they believe their winning tradition pays off in their final high school seasons.

“It definitely brings a lot more confidence,” Holloran said. “We try to share that with our teammates, that this is not some big thing that is unachievable. It’s very much real, if you put in the work every day.”

Both Holloran and Watts started playing soccer at a young age. Neither touched a field hockey stick until they reached high school, but both picked up that sport well enough to become all-region performers.

And while there are differences between the two sports, many of the fundamentals are similar.

“The field hockey coach [Skyler Medley] and I talk quite a bit, and we do a lot of similar things,” Courtland soccer coach Taylor Oehm said. “We focus a lot on fitness and movement on the field—not being reactive, but anticipating things and seeing the next move before it happens.

“Some things in soccer are completely different than in field hockey, but there’s definitely a lot of correlation and a lot of overlap.”

For both Holloran and Watts, the transition between sports has been relatively smooth—especially returning to one they’ve played longer.

“In both sports, I feel very comfortable,” Watts said. “They’re very similar, especially from a team aspect. You try to move the ball and find open teammates. In both sports, I play in the midfield, so I try to be a team leader.”

Oehm is grateful to have that kind of leadership on a squad that will be breaking in a new goalkeeper this spring. Freshman Molly Johnson is the favorite to start Tuesday’s season opener against Riverbend.

“They let their teammates know to look at the bigger picture,” Oehm said. “Winning the district is great, but our goal is to go on to bigger things, and they’re definitely kids that have been there before. Even though it’s a different sport, they know what it takes and what it’s like to be there. It’s a different atmosphere.”

In both sports, both seniors excel at doing much of the dirty work required to make their teams successful.

In the fall and spring, Watts is often a defensive-minded midfielder—she was named to the VHSL’s Class 4 all-state field hockey first team as a defender—while Halloran is a distributor. She had nine assists in the fall, when teammate Chloe Davis scored a school-record 41 field hockey goals.

In the spring, she will look to set up junior Amber Ignudo, who scored 27 times last spring—seven on passes from Holloran.

“It’s obviously a team game, but it’s nice to have one player that you can count on to be a leader in the offensive third of the field,” Holloran said. “It’s very exciting.”

One other incentive for the Cougars is the opportunity to play for a title close to home. Spotsylvania County hosted the past two field hockey state finals, and will be the site of the Class 3 and 4 spring jubilee in June.

“It was a big advantage to play [field hockey] on our home field,” Watts said. “We had a lot of support. It is a really big motivator. We want to represent Spotsylvania County well.”

Added Holloran: “I’ve got a really good feeling.”