High school girls soccer preview: Pent-up Panthers have much to prove on the pitch

“I’m excited more than words can explain,” Frensley said. “I’ve been waiting for this for two years.”

Stohr suffered a broken collarbone in the postseason her freshman year, and is completely healed. Fetner said her absence was felt in the loss to Albemarle, which went on to win the Class 5 championship.

Fetner said it’s difficult to gauge the level of competition for this season because two classes of players have come through that nobody’s seen—the girls who would’ve been freshmen last season and the current freshmen.

But he said one thing is for certain—his crop of juniors are in shape and prepared.

“The one thing I will give them credit for is staying fit on their own,” Fetner said. “I think being at home and virtual it’s easy to not do the little things. But most of them on their own would go touch a ball or go running. They knew they were going to play again eventually.”

Fetner said the group also has a renewed perspective after realizing how quickly the sport can be taken away. He said their mentality now is that every game could be their last.

“We’re going to put everything into the chances that we get,” Fetner said.