High school girls soccer preview: Pent-up Panthers have much to prove on the pitch

After a 2019 season in which four freshmen received first-team all-Region 5D honors, the Massaponax girls soccer team was aiming for a breakthrough 2020 campaign.
But that season never took place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I think being cooped up for two years and having a bad taste in your mouth from your last loss, they just want to play,” Massaponax head coach Tim Fetner said.
The Panthers’ eagerness to take the field was apparent Tuesday night when they dismantled Stafford 9-0 in the season opener.
Junior forward Kaitlyn Venzen scored four goals in that game as Massaponax offered a glimpse of its potential and how it can be a force in the Commonwealth District, Region 6B and, perhaps, the Class 6 state level.
“We’ve been telling each other what we need to do to go far,” Venzen said. “Our communication is good. We’re all in shape and we all work well together.”
Kaitlyn Venzen, Kristina Venzen, Sara Frensley and Alexis Stohr were all first-team all-region as freshmen two years ago.
The group endured a loss to Albemarle in the region semifinals that season after capturing the Commonwealth District tournament title. The youthful Panthers went 13-6-1 on the season and have been itching to retake the field.
“I’m excited more than words can explain,” Frensley said. “I’ve been waiting for this for two years.”
Stohr suffered a broken collarbone in the postseason her freshman year, and is completely healed. Fetner said her absence was felt in the loss to Albemarle, which went on to win the Class 5 championship.
Fetner said it’s difficult to gauge the level of competition for this season because two classes of players have come through that nobody’s seen—the girls who would’ve been freshmen last season and the current freshmen.
But he said one thing is for certain—his crop of juniors are in shape and prepared.
“The one thing I will give them credit for is staying fit on their own,” Fetner said. “I think being at home and virtual it’s easy to not do the little things. But most of them on their own would go touch a ball or go running. They knew they were going to play again eventually.”
Fetner said the group also has a renewed perspective after realizing how quickly the sport can be taken away. He said their mentality now is that every game could be their last.
“We’re going to put everything into the chances that we get,” Fetner said.
Frensley said the group’s bond is strong because they’re more like family than teammates—literally.
Kaitlyn and Kristina Venzen are twins. Avery and Rylie White are also sisters that play on the team.
Talent-wise, Fetner said Frensley has rare qualities for a defender.
“I don’t just say this. This is my 13th year and I’m getting ready to have my 200th game,” Fetner said. “She is a very special defender. You don’t get them a lot and when you get them you’ve got to enjoy them. She’s very gifted in the air.”
Fetner added that Stohr is a dynamic playmaker and Kaitlyn Venzen is an explosive offensive performer. The supporting cast is strong, as well.
Fetner and his players believe all the ingredients are in place for a state tournament run.
“We’re all motivated to work hard and go far this season,” Kaitlyn Venzen said. “We all want to represent Massaponax at districts, regions and maybe even states.”
Taft Coghill Jr: 540/374-5526