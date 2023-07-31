Will Wexler may go on to win a small trove of medals over the next four years. But at his first career high school golf tournament, the Riverbend freshman was the unwitting recipient of fool’s gold.

After carding a 74 at the season-opening Riverbend Invitational on Monday at Fawn Lake Country Club, Wexler was announced as the third-place finisher. No sooner had he begun to thumb the encased hardware than an onlooker pointed out an oversight in the posted results: another golfer had fired a 73.

What followed was a somewhat awkward, if illuminating moment. Wexler turned in the medal, and, in turn, was handed the team trophy recognizing the Bears’ one-stroke triumph over defending champion Battlefield.

It was an exchange the freshman was more than willing to make.

“It feels great, we’ve been hoping for this to happen for a long time, and it did today,” Wexler said. “And we all played well.”

Matthew Bell carded a 76, and Luke Alexander and Dylan Bell each recorded scores of 81 as the Bears (312) eked out a close victory on their home course. Riverbend head coach Brett DeGallery said his roster this fall features 11 golfers, all of whom are capable of cracking the top six.

“We’ll play six each week for four scores and it may not be our No. 1; it may be our six,” DeGallery said. “We’ll have competition all year to fill those top six. We feel like we’re really deep. They’re going to stay low all year.”

Speaking of staying low, Colonial Forge junior Makayla Grubb followed up her dramatic win at last week’s VSGA Women’s Amateur by carding a 67 to finish first among female entrants and second overall.

Gainesville’s Jack Schimler shot a 66 to lead the pack, and Battlefield’s Paxton Im finished second among the boys with a 72.

In recent seasons, the Bears have fared well during district play before falling just short of qualifying for the state tournament. DeGallery pointed out that the two teams to advance from Region 5D last season—Riverside and Independence—went on to finish first and second at state.

“We just have to beat one of those teams,” he said. “We really would like to win districts and advance past regionals, and we think that’s a realistic goal.”

As for Wexler, DeGallery isn’t worried about his composure following the trophy-presentation faux pas. Little fazes the freshman, on or off the course.

“He’s got a great temperament for golf,” DeGallery said. “He’s a great ball striker and thinks his way around the course, but he stays calm when he hits bad shots and recovers from those…

“Coming in as a freshman doing what he’s doing, he’s going to be a big contributor for our team for a lot of years.”

TEAM RESULTS

1. Riverbend 312; 2. Battlefield 313; 3. Gainesville 318; 4. Langley ‘A’ 327; 5. Mountain View 342; 6. Colonial Forge 344; 7. Eastern View 354; 8. Langley ‘B’ 393; 9. Brooke Point 417.

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

Brooke Point: Will McClellan 91, Tanner Wagstaff 108, Jonathan Taylor 108, Colin Martin 110.

Colonial Forge: Makayla Grubb 67 (girls’ medalist), Jacob Hartley 85, Will Calder 94, Nathan Hall 98.

Eastern View: Julius Ferlazzo 80, Jason Mills 84, Gavin Cain 92, Noah Ferlazzo 98.

Mountain View: RJ Pearson 83, John Gallagher 86, Makenly Tidwell 86, Caden Brown 87.

Riverbend: Will Wexler 74, Matthew Bell 76, Dylan Bell 81, Luke Alexander 81;