High school golf coaches often claim that, on any given day, any member of their roster can contribute a top-four score.

Less than two weeks into the season, Eastern View coach Patrick Thornhill has already seen such a scenario come to fruition.

Facing King George in a Battlefield District match, the Cyclones received a surprise 38 from freshman Gavin Cain. The low round from Cain, who entered the match as Eastern View’s No. 6 golfer, counted toward a 157-171 Cyclones victory.

“It really helps, because it takes the pressure off,” Thornhill said. “Having a solid fifth and sixth score can take the pressure off the top four, in case one of them has a bad day.”

That depth should serve the Cyclones well in their pursuit of a fourth straight Battlefield District title. Senior Jason Mills has been part of each previous championship, and has earned a captaincy along with the top spot in Eastern View’s lineup this summer.

“You could call him a coach-player,” said Thornhill of Mills, who shot 84 at the season-opening Riverbend Invitational. “He does a great job of leading everybody in the right direction. It starts with him.”

It continues with fellow senior Julius Ferlazzo, led the Cyclones with an 80 at Fawn Lake and followed it up with a 36 in the match against King George. Ferlazzo’s dramatic improvement has led to some fiercely competitive qualifying days ahead of tournaments.

“Those always get interesting,” Mills said with a laugh. “Everyone trying to figure out each other’s score whether they can get a higher spot.”

Another intriguing member of Cyclones’ senior class is Irish Leonardo, who plans to compete in the girls’ open regional tournament in Shenandoah regardless of her finish at districts.

“She could actually probably play from the white tees,” Thornhill said. “She’s got some power.”

Ultimately though, it’s the four best scores—not who contributes them—that will determine the trajectory of the Cyclones’ season. Courtland, a state qualifier as a team last season, looms in both district and Region 4B play, while the Foxes boast a dangerous tandem atop their lineup in defending individual district champion Michael Sevier and Caleb Bardine.

Since Eastern View opened its doors in 2008, it methodically built a quality program under previous head coach Kevin Baker. Prior to their current run, the Cyclones last won a district championship in 2015.

“It definitely would be a school record, that’s for sure,” Mills said of a potential four-peat. “I’d be pretty happy.”