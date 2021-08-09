High school golf preview capsules

Outlook: Senkus, who placed fourth individually in the district in the spring as the Bears won the team title, leads a deep team with a blend of experience and talented newcomers.

STAFFORD

Coach: Tommy Harrison

Last season: Second in district

Top returners: Sr. Matt Mellors, Jr. Luke Szylk.

Outlook: After the graduation of the Harding twins, the Indians will look to Mellors and Szylk for leadership.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Tim Casey

Last season: 0–13 in dual matches

Top returners: Jr. Diego Ramos, Jr. Gerardo Ramos, Sr. Lukas Graham, So. Gordon Storke.

Top newcomers: Fr. Jackson Thomas.

Outlook: The Ramos twins are two of four players in their third season on the team, and Thomas should contribute immediately.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Stephen Tate

Last season: 3–2 in dual matches