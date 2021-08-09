 Skip to main content
High school golf preview capsules
High school golf preview capsules

VHSL logo

Virginia High School League

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Dom Bailey

Last season: Seventh in district

Outlook: The Black-Hawks have a new coach and will look for new team leaders.

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Rob Broxton

Last season: Third in district

Top returners: A.J. Hartley, Mia Skaggs.

Top newcomers: Makayla Grubb.

Outlook: Grubb should provide some immediate leadership after winning the girls’ title at Riverbend’s Bear Invitational.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Dave Siegelman

Last season: Tied for fourth in district

Top returners: Jr. Grayson Wood, Sr. Andrew Steis, Sr. Zach Failor, Sr. Bryce Forrestor, So. Ryan Cropp.

Top newcomers: So. Connor Blake.

Outlook: Led by Wood, a state qualifier and the spring All-Area player of the year, the Panthers have the depth to contend for district and regional titles.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Steve Cassiday

Last season: Tied for fourth in district

Top returners: Sr. Grayson Margheim, Sr. Ryan Hull, Sr. Will Frampton.

Top newcomers: Fr. John Gallagher, Fr. Makenly Tidwell, So. R.J. Pearson.

Outlook: Margheim, a state qualifier in the spring, leads a veteran nucleus that will be joined by talented newcomers in its quest for a regional berth.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Steve Hibberd

Last season: Sixth in district

Top returners: Jr. Jelani Lawrence, Jr. Nick Cooper.

Top newcomers: Fr. Trenton Senavanh

Outlook: Senavanh figures to make an instant impact as he joins a program that’s building toward potential future success,

RIVERBEND

Coach: Brett DeGallery

Last season: First in district

Top returners: Sr. Ari Baquai, Sr. Jax Dario, Sr. Daniel DeGallery, Jr. Andrew Senkus, Jr. Brady Green, Jr. Jake Lotito, So. Luke DeGallery.

Top newcomers: Jr. Callie Adams, So. Jack Wexler, Fr. Luke Alexander, Fr. Dyllan Bell, Fr. Matthew Bell, Fr. Blaine Heden, Fr. Ben Neal.

Outlook: Senkus, who placed fourth individually in the district in the spring as the Bears won the team title, leads a deep team with a blend of experience and talented newcomers.

STAFFORD

Coach: Tommy Harrison

Last season: Second in district

Top returners: Sr. Matt Mellors, Jr. Luke Szylk.

Outlook: After the graduation of the Harding twins, the Indians will look to Mellors and Szylk for leadership.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Tim Casey

Last season: 0–13 in dual matches

Top returners: Jr. Diego Ramos, Jr. Gerardo Ramos, Sr. Lukas Graham, So. Gordon Storke.

Top newcomers: Fr. Jackson Thomas.

Outlook: The Ramos twins are two of four players in their third season on the team, and Thomas should contribute immediately.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Stephen Tate

Last season: 3–2 in dual matches

Top returners: Sr. Will Earnesty, Sr. Ethan Rehberg, Sr. Garrett Peck.

Top newcomers: Fr. Ethan Wilson

Outlook: Wilson could make an immediate impact after competing in the Amateur Long Drive National Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

COURTLAND

Coach: Sean Peters

Last season: 5–1 in dual matches

Top returners: Sr. Charlie Welsh, Jr. Jack Hayden.

Top newcomers: Lucas Ogden, Karsten Ellia.

Outlook: Welsh and Hayden were both regional qualifiers last season and should start the season atop the team’s leader board.

CULPEPER

Coach: Troy Ralston

Top returners: Jr. Nathan Amos, Sr. Colton Metzgar.

Top newcomers: Fr. Tommy Stallings

Outlook: Amos, who qualified for regional competition in the spring, and Metzgar should be the team leaders as the Blue Devils return to the Battlefield District.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Patrick Thornhill

Last season: District champions, fourth in Region 4B

Top returners: Sr. Robert Scott, So. Jason Mills, Jr. Gaige Robson, Jr. Peter Scott, So. Irish Leonardo.

Outlook: Five of the top six scorers return from the spring’s Battlefield District championship team, making the Cyclones strong favorites to repeat.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Marshall Wood

Top players: Nathan Scarf, William Payne, Gianna McDermott, Piper Kingsley.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jimmy Howard

Top returners: So. Michael Sevier, Sr. Troy Spillman, So. Caleb Bardine, So. Tyler Truslow, Jr. Gavin Paterson, Jr. Mason Nicoletti.

Top newcomer: Jr. Zach Farland

Outlook: Most of the Foxes’ nucleus is returning and has multiple years of eligibility remaining, making for a potentially bright future.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Jim McNamee

Top returners: So. Wyatt Brown, So. James LaVoy, So. Toby LaVoy, So. Nate Webner.

Top newcomers: So. C.T. Reid, Fr. Jackson McNamee.

Outlook: The Knights have a young nucleus that gained experience during the shortened spring season and should improve this fall.

JEFFERSON DISTRICT

LOUISA

Coach: Neal Moubray

Outlook: The Lions will have to replace the graduated Zane Moore, a four-time state qualifier.

ORANGE

Coach: Stephen Grabeel

Last season: Sub-Region 4B champions

Top returners: Jr. Luke Jarrell, Jr. Scott Clore.

Outlook: Jarrell shot a 69 in the spring sub-regional tournament to help the Hornets win the team title and should be the leader of this season’s squad.

Tags

