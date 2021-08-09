High school golf preview capsules

COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT
BROOKE POINT
Coach: Dom Bailey
Last season: Seventh in district
Outlook: The Black-Hawks have a new coach and will look for new team leaders.
COLONIAL FORGE
Coach: Rob Broxton
Last season: Third in district
Top returners: A.J. Hartley, Mia Skaggs.
Top newcomers: Makayla Grubb.
Outlook: Grubb should provide some immediate leadership after winning the girls’ title at Riverbend’s Bear Invitational.
MASSAPONAX
Coach: Dave Siegelman
Last season: Tied for fourth in district
Top returners: Jr. Grayson Wood, Sr. Andrew Steis, Sr. Zach Failor, Sr. Bryce Forrestor, So. Ryan Cropp.
Top newcomers: So. Connor Blake.
Outlook: Led by Wood, a state qualifier and the spring All-Area player of the year, the Panthers have the depth to contend for district and regional titles.
MOUNTAIN VIEW
Coach: Steve Cassiday
Last season: Tied for fourth in district
Top returners: Sr. Grayson Margheim, Sr. Ryan Hull, Sr. Will Frampton.
Top newcomers: Fr. John Gallagher, Fr. Makenly Tidwell, So. R.J. Pearson.
Outlook: Margheim, a state qualifier in the spring, leads a veteran nucleus that will be joined by talented newcomers in its quest for a regional berth.
NORTH STAFFORD
Coach: Steve Hibberd
Last season: Sixth in district
Top returners: Jr. Jelani Lawrence, Jr. Nick Cooper.
Top newcomers: Fr. Trenton Senavanh
Outlook: Senavanh figures to make an instant impact as he joins a program that’s building toward potential future success,
RIVERBEND
Coach: Brett DeGallery
Last season: First in district
Top returners: Sr. Ari Baquai, Sr. Jax Dario, Sr. Daniel DeGallery, Jr. Andrew Senkus, Jr. Brady Green, Jr. Jake Lotito, So. Luke DeGallery.
Top newcomers: Jr. Callie Adams, So. Jack Wexler, Fr. Luke Alexander, Fr. Dyllan Bell, Fr. Matthew Bell, Fr. Blaine Heden, Fr. Ben Neal.
Outlook: Senkus, who placed fourth individually in the district in the spring as the Bears won the team title, leads a deep team with a blend of experience and talented newcomers.
STAFFORD
Coach: Tommy Harrison
Last season: Second in district
Top returners: Sr. Matt Mellors, Jr. Luke Szylk.
Outlook: After the graduation of the Harding twins, the Indians will look to Mellors and Szylk for leadership.
BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT
CAROLINE
Coach: Tim Casey
Last season: 0–13 in dual matches
Top returners: Jr. Diego Ramos, Jr. Gerardo Ramos, Sr. Lukas Graham, So. Gordon Storke.
Top newcomers: Fr. Jackson Thomas.
Outlook: The Ramos twins are two of four players in their third season on the team, and Thomas should contribute immediately.
CHANCELLOR
Coach: Stephen Tate
Last season: 3–2 in dual matches
Top returners: Sr. Will Earnesty, Sr. Ethan Rehberg, Sr. Garrett Peck.
Top newcomers: Fr. Ethan Wilson
Outlook: Wilson could make an immediate impact after competing in the Amateur Long Drive National Championships in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
COURTLAND
Coach: Sean Peters
Last season: 5–1 in dual matches
Top returners: Sr. Charlie Welsh, Jr. Jack Hayden.
Top newcomers: Lucas Ogden, Karsten Ellia.
Outlook: Welsh and Hayden were both regional qualifiers last season and should start the season atop the team’s leader board.
CULPEPER
Coach: Troy Ralston
Top returners: Jr. Nathan Amos, Sr. Colton Metzgar.
Top newcomers: Fr. Tommy Stallings
Outlook: Amos, who qualified for regional competition in the spring, and Metzgar should be the team leaders as the Blue Devils return to the Battlefield District.
EASTERN VIEW
Coach: Patrick Thornhill
Last season: District champions, fourth in Region 4B
Top returners: Sr. Robert Scott, So. Jason Mills, Jr. Gaige Robson, Jr. Peter Scott, So. Irish Leonardo.
Outlook: Five of the top six scorers return from the spring’s Battlefield District championship team, making the Cyclones strong favorites to repeat.
JAMES MONROE
Coach: Marshall Wood
Top players: Nathan Scarf, William Payne, Gianna McDermott, Piper Kingsley.
KING GEORGE
Coach: Jimmy Howard
Top returners: So. Michael Sevier, Sr. Troy Spillman, So. Caleb Bardine, So. Tyler Truslow, Jr. Gavin Paterson, Jr. Mason Nicoletti.
Top newcomer: Jr. Zach Farland
Outlook: Most of the Foxes’ nucleus is returning and has multiple years of eligibility remaining, making for a potentially bright future.
SPOTSYLVANIA
Coach: Jim McNamee
Top returners: So. Wyatt Brown, So. James LaVoy, So. Toby LaVoy, So. Nate Webner.
Top newcomers: So. C.T. Reid, Fr. Jackson McNamee.
Outlook: The Knights have a young nucleus that gained experience during the shortened spring season and should improve this fall.
JEFFERSON DISTRICT
LOUISA
Coach: Neal Moubray
Outlook: The Lions will have to replace the graduated Zane Moore, a four-time state qualifier.
ORANGE
Coach: Stephen Grabeel
Last season: Sub-Region 4B champions
Top returners: Jr. Luke Jarrell, Jr. Scott Clore.
Outlook: Jarrell shot a 69 in the spring sub-regional tournament to help the Hornets win the team title and should be the leader of this season’s squad.