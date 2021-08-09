High school golf preview: Chancellor freshman goes to great lengths

Long drives are typically the least enjoyable component of any beach trip. But for Chancellor freshman Ethan Wilson, an upcoming excursion to Myrtle Beach is all about the distance.
Wilson has qualified for his age division in this weekend’s U.S. National Amateur Long Drive Championships. On Saturday morning, he’ll tee it up at Barefoot Resort with the chance to live out a teenaged Happy Gilmore fantasy.
Chargers golf coach Stephen Tate said he’s observed Wilson clobber drives between 250 and 270 yards on a consistent basis.
In Saturday’s competition and on the course this fall, accuracy might determine Wilson’s success. He will get 10 attempts in the preliminary round; only those drives that land inside a 40-foot horizontal grid will count toward his score. The finals will be held on Saturday afternoon.
“If you try to kill it, you’ll be inaccurate most likely,” Wilson said. “You have to try to approach it like a normal shot.”
In Wilson’s first high school match, a dual against Culpeper last week, he carded a 48 while playing the back nine at Lee’s Hill for the first time. Tate said the freshman averages a nine-hole score in the low 40s.
“He’s going to be our No. 1 or No. 2 golfer this season,” Tate said.
Wilson started playing golf at age 5 and received his first set of metal clubs when he was 7. His interest in the game grew more serious a year and a half ago, when he started working with local swing guru Tom Lernihan.
Lernihan, who teaches out of Lee’s Hill, has mentored numerous past Free Lance-Star golfers of the year, including last spring’s honoree, Massaponax’s Grayson Wood.
Wilson has also competed in Junior PGA and Virginia State Golf Association events and this summer qualified for a sub-regional of the national Drive, Chip and Putt competition. The finals of that competition are held annually at Augusta National Golf Club leading up to the Masters.
Elsewhere in the area, Massaponax and Riverbend are moving down in classification to Region 5D, where they’ll be viewed as immediate favorites.
Wood, a rising senior who finished 10th in the VHSL Class 6 state championship this spring, added another accolade last weekend, winning the Fredericksburg Amateur by six strokes.
On Sunday, Wood missed the course record at Fawn Lake by a single stroke with rounds of 73 and 65. He became the youngest champion in the history of the Fredericksburg Amateur.
