High school golf preview: Chancellor freshman goes to great lengths

Long drives are typically the least enjoyable component of any beach trip. But for Chancellor freshman Ethan Wilson, an upcoming excursion to Myrtle Beach is all about the distance.

Wilson has qualified for his age division in this weekend’s U.S. National Amateur Long Drive Championships. On Saturday morning, he’ll tee it up at Barefoot Resort with the chance to live out a teenaged Happy Gilmore fantasy.

Chargers golf coach Stephen Tate said he’s observed Wilson clobber drives between 250 and 270 yards on a consistent basis.

In Saturday’s competition and on the course this fall, accuracy might determine Wilson’s success. He will get 10 attempts in the preliminary round; only those drives that land inside a 40-foot horizontal grid will count toward his score. The finals will be held on Saturday afternoon.

“If you try to kill it, you’ll be inaccurate most likely,” Wilson said. “You have to try to approach it like a normal shot.”

In Wilson’s first high school match, a dual against Culpeper last week, he carded a 48 while playing the back nine at Lee’s Hill for the first time. Tate said the freshman averages a nine-hole score in the low 40s.