High school golf preview: Eagles' Grubb shows she can play with the big boys

Perhaps it was fitting that Makayla Grubb took up golf at age 9 as a way to spend time with her father. She’s been hanging with the guys ever since.

Augustine Golf Club in Stafford, where Grubb learned the game, no longer conducts a women’s club championship. Different people have different explanations, but Augustine assistant pro Will Dugan put it bluntly: “She was too dominant.”

And that was as a pre-teen. Since then, Grubb has competed (successfully) against men in Augustine’s overall club championship, as well as at the high school level for neighboring Colonial Forge.

“He strongest suit is her work ethic,” said Eagles coach Rob Broxton, who’s also a member at Augustine. “She puts a lot of work into her game. She’s solid and consistent.”

Those qualities were on display at last fall’s Commonwealth District tournament at The Gauntlet, where she won medalist honors with a 72--one shot ahead of Massaponax’s Grayson Wood, who would go on to finish second in the VHSL Class 5 state tournament and is now an aspiring professional.

She’s followed up that performance with a strong start to her sophomore season. Grubb won girls’ medalist honors at the recent Bear Invitational at Fawn Lake, matching teammate Matt Hartley for the overall low score of 72. She also was second among girls players at last week’s Yorktown Patriot Invitational in Ashburn and shot a 33 at Monday’s dual match with Massaponax at Lee’s Hill.

“I definitely put a lot of work into my short game [over the summer],” Grubb said. “My focus was pretty much everything from 50 yards in. I’ve gotten a lot better. If I can get to the green faster, I can make more birdies.”

Said Broxton: “She’s getting stronger and longer. She was so good last year, her improvement is coming in small increments. But you can see it.”

Grubb’s older sister Andrea also played at Colonial Forge, but she admits that she followed her father Matthew to the course in search of father-daughter time. She showed an immediate knack for the game, becoming too good for some older golfers’ tastes.

When she was 11 or 12, Grubb dominated the first day of the two-day Augustine women’s club championship. When she arrived for the second day, her playing partner was unable to compete due to back pain. She was allowed to ride in a cart with her parents, and according to her father, that prompted accusations that she was getting improper instruction.

“They said I cheated, and that I needed to walk in the pouring rain,” Grubb said.

Eventually, Grubb was declared champion, and the women’s tournament was called off--not just for that year, but for good. “Now she just plays against the men,” he father said with a laugh.

She hasn’t been overwhelmed by the competition. Although she usually plays from the shorter blue tee boxes, the difference in yardage doesn’t explain her equal footing with the guys. According to Broxton, that comes from within.

Broxton relates the story of a two-day Ryder Cup-style tournament Augustine hosted a few years ago. Again, the second day dawned cold and rainy, and only four players braved the elements. One was Broxton; another was Grubb, who was found practicing putting through the downpour.

After two miserable holes, Broxton and his partner called it a day. Grubb’s rival, a veteran male golfer, offered to halve the third hole and retire to the clubhouse as well.

Said Broxton: “She said, ‘I wanna keep playing.’ He said, ‘You win.’ “

It’s that desire that Grubb hopes carries her to a college golf scholarship and, someday, the LPGA Tour.

“She always strives for more and better,” Broxton said. “She does not accept less than perfect.”