HIGH SCHOOL GOLF PREVIEW: Teams bundle up for a unique season

“You really want to make sure you ‘pure’ every shot. I kind of know what baseball coaches go through,” said Cassiday, whose team’s scheduled opener against Riverbend was postponed from Monday until Thursday.

One of the biggest obstacles to playing golf in March has nothing to do with the coronavirus or the weather. It’s the calendar—and the sunset.

“Our challenge with practices and matches is daylight,” Cassiday said. “Normally, we didn’t have those issues in the summer, when it gets dark at 6:30 or 7. Now, we’re pushing 5:30, and being in school until 3, getting to the course by 3:30 and trying to get in nine holes before dark can be a challenge.”

Most Commonwealth District teams play a few 18-hole matches in the summer, but all regular-season matches will be nine holes in 2021. District, regional and state competitions are expected to consist of 18 holes, as the weather warms and the days lengthen.

Still, it’s been said that a bad day golfing beats a good day working. So you won’t hear too many complaints from high school golfers or coaches—and not just because they may be wearing scarves over the faces.

“It’s a shame for the kids—especially the seniors, that they’re not going to get a full season,” Harrison said. “But at least they’re getting something. Something’s better than nothing.”

