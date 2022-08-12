High school golf roundup: Eastern View edges Culpeper, Spotsylvania in tri-match

Culpeper's Nathan Amos earned medalist honors with a 35 on Meadows Farm's island nine, but Eastern View (161) edged the Blue Devils and host Spotsylvania, which tied at 166, for the team title in a Battlefield District golf tri-match Thursday.
Spotsylvania (166): Wyatt Brown 39, C.T. Reed 42, James LaVoy 42, Robbie Brown 43.
Eastern View (161): Irish Leonardo 39, Gaige Robson 40, Jason Mills 41, Julius Ferlazzo 41.
Culpeper (166): Nathan Amos 35, Matthew Amos 42, Tommy Stallings 42, Brett Richardson 47.
COURTLAND 172, CHANCELLOR 216
Courtland's Jack Hayden won medalist honors for the second time this week with a 35 at Lee's Hill.
Chancellor (216): Ethan Wilson 44, Nathan Carter 50, Ethan Gibson 59.
Courtland (172): Jack Hayden 35, Ethan Hughes 41, Landon Perdue 47, Katie Harmon 49.
KING GEORGE 180, CAROLINE 234
Caleb Bardine's medalist round of 81 lifted the Foxes over Caroline at Fredericksburg Country Club.
King George (180): Caleb Bardine 41, Michael Sevier 43, Mason Nicoletti 48, Zach Farland 48.
Caroline (234): Clayton Perry 57, Chayce Gustard 57, Jacob Bucceri 58, Adam Pitts 62.
TRI-MATCH AT GLENMORE
Led by medalist Connor Downey's 39, Louisa edged Monticello and Staunton in a tri-match at Glenmore Country Club in Keswick.