High school golf roundup: King William edges Courtland in tri-match
High school golf roundup: King William edges Courtland in tri-match

TRI-MATCH AT MATTAPONI

King William’s Josh Ibanez edged Courtland’s Charlie Welsh by a stroke for medalist honors at Mattaponi Springs to lead the Cavaliers to a tri-match team victory.

King William (175): Jonah Ibanez 40, Michael Knoeller 44, Kyla Blanton 45, Chase Burrow 46.

Courtland (181): Charlie Welsh 41, Lucas Ogden 44, Jack Hayden 45, Dylan Perdue 51.

Caroline (242): Gerard Ramos 55, Jackson Thomas 61, Gordon Storke 62, Jacob Bucceri 64.

Wednesday’s results

CULPEPER 187, JM 203

Nathan Amos shot a 36 and Colton Metzgar a 41 at Culpeper Country Club to lead the Blue Devils to a Battlefield District dual match victory.

Culpeper (187): Nathan Amos 36, Colton Metzgar 41, Tommy Stallings 53, Chase Furr 57.

James Monroe (203): Palmer Van Zandt 45, Wiley Furner-Moore 52, Piper Kingsley 52, J.T. Sherman 54.

