High school golf roundup
High school golf roundup

Stafford’s Matt Mellors carded a 42 at the Gauntlet Golf Club on Tuesday, but Mountain View earned the win in a Commonwealth District golf quad match.

The Wildcats took first 181–191 over the Indians with Brooke Point finishing third at 215 and North Stafford fourth at 267.

Monday’s results

KING GEORGE 194, CAROLINE 258

Michael Sevier and Caleb Bardine shared medalist honors at 45 in the visiting Foxes’ Battlefield District dual match victory at Pendleton Golf Course.

King George (194): Michael Sevier 45, Caleb Bardine 45, Mason Nicoletti 49, Troy Spillman 55.

Caroline (258): Jackson Thomas 58, Jacob Bucerri 64, Gordon Storke 65, Ryan Schiebel 71.

