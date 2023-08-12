COMMONWEALTH DISTRICT

BROOKE POINT

Coach: Don Bailey

Last season: Fourth in district.

Top returners: Sr. Will McClellan.

Top newcomers: Fr. Colin Martin, Fr. Leyna Knapp.

Outlook: McClellan leads a veteran team that seeks its second straight regional team berth. Four girls, including Knapp, made the varsity team..

COLONIAL FORGE

Coach: Rob Broxton

Last season: District champions.

Top returners: Jr. Makaya Grubb, Jr. Matt Hartley.

Top newcomers: Fr. Jake Hartley.

Outlook: Coming off her State Women’s Amateur title this summer, Grubb is poised for big things, with the Hartley brothers aiming to follow in the footsteps of their recently graduated brother A.J. The Eagles are seeking a third straight state tournament team bid.

MASSAPONAX

Coach: Chris Farrell

Last season: Sixth in district.

Top returners: Sr. Ryan Cropp, So. Lilyann Peralta.

Top newcomers: Fr. Emily Cropp, Fr. Josh Peralta.

Outlook: Ryan Cropp, the 2022 district runner-up, returns in search of bigger things as a senior.

MOUNTAIN VIEW

Coach: Steve Cassiday

Last season: Third in district.

Top returners: Jr. Makenly Tidwell, Sr. R.J. Pearson, Jr. John Gallagher, So. Richie Frampton.

Top newcomers: Fr. Caden Brown, Fr. Victoria Lopez, Fr. Eli Reich.

Outlook: The Wildcats have a blend of experience and youth as they seek consecutive regional team berths while moving up a level.

NORTH STAFFORD

Coach: Jim Carter

Last season: Seventh in district.

Top returners: So. Zach Carter.

Top newcomers: Fr. Jackson Reed, Fr. Collin Merk.

Outlook: The Wolverines will have a young but promising squad led by Carter, who qualified individually for regionals as a freshman last year.

RIVERBEND

Coach: Brett DeGallery

Last season: Second in district.

Top returners: Sr. Luke DeGallery, Jr. Dyllan Bell, Jr. Matthew Bell, Jr. Luke Alexander, So. Jack Barnes.

Top newcomers: Fr. Will Wexler.

Outlook: The Bears return the nucleus of their district runner-up team and have added Wexler, their low scorer in their season-opening tournament victory.

STAFFORD

Coach: Brett Lively

Last season: Fifth in district.

Top returners: Sr. Luke Szlyk, Jr. Trevor Wills.

Outlook: Szlyk and Wills qualified for regional play last season and return as team leaders.

BATTLEFIELD DISTRICT

CAROLINE

Coach: Tim Casey

Last season: Seventh in district.

Top returners: Sr. Adam Pitts, Sr. Gordon Storke, So. Clayton Perry.

Top newcomers: Fr. Arthur Duke.

Outlook: The Cavaliers hope an experienced nucleus leads to an improved showing.

CHANCELLOR

Coach: Mackenzie Sanchez

Last season: Did not field full district team.

Top returners: Jr. Ethan Gibson.

Top newcomers: So. Brenden Pifer, Fr. Nathan Reich.

Outlook: With a new coach, the Chargers will field a young team and focus on steady improvement.

COURTLAND

Coach: Sean Peters

Last season: Third in district.

Top returners: Jr. Lucas Ogden, So. Landon Perdue, So. Ethan Hughes, So. Kellan Perdue.

Outlook: Coming off their first state tournament appearance, the Cougars will rely on a young nucleus to attempt a repeat performance.

CULPEPER

Coach: Troy Ralston

Last season: Fourth in district.

Top returners: So. Matthew Amos, Jr. Tommy Stallings, So. Brett Richardson.

Outlook: Amos was the low scorer four times last season for a team that won nine matches and looks to improve on that total this year.

EASTERN VIEW

Coach: Patrick Thornhill

Last season: First in district.

Top returners: Sr. Jason Mills, Sr. Julius Ferlazzo, Sr. Layne Hicks, Sr. Irish Leonardo, Sr. Austin Tingler.

Top newcomer: Fr. Gavin Cain.

Outlook: The Cyclones have a deep, experienced squad that’s seeking its fourth straight Battlefield District team title.

JAMES MONROE

Coach: Marshall Wood

Last season: Sixth in district.

Top returners: Sr. Nathan Scharf, Sr. Piper Kingsley, Jr. Gia McDermott, Sr. Palmer Van Zandt, Sr. J.T. Sherman, So. Griffin Van Zandt, Sr. Blake Morin, Jr. McLane Maynard.

Top newcomer: Fr. Adam Brough.

Outlook: A veteran team will look to contend in the district and Region 3B. Scharf won medalist honors in the Yellow Jackets’ opener against Caroline and King William.

KING GEORGE

Coach: Jimmy Howard

Last season: Second in district.

Top returners: Sr. Michael Sevier, Sr. Caleb Bardine, Sr. Tyler Truslow, So. Derrick Taylor.

Top newcomers: Fr. Zach Koch, Jr. Gideon Coyle, Sr. Daniel Boyd, Sr. Isaac Husson, Sr. Colson Clary.

Outlook: Defending district champion Sevier leads an experienced squad. He shot a team-low round of 44 in Wednesday’s season opener.

SPOTSYLVANIA

Coach: Jakob Glunt

Last season: Fifth in district.

Top returners: Sr. Wyatt Brown, Sr. Toby Lavoy, Sr. Caleb Dawson, Jr. Robby Brown.

Top newcomers: Fr. Sam Valasko, Fr. Gavin Brown.

Outlook: With two returning regional qualifiers and a strong senior nucleus, the Knights aim to join the district’s top echelon.